Biomerica Launches New Website For Its EZ Detect™ Colorectal Disease Screening Test

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced the launch of their new website for their EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test product at https://ezdetect.com. The site features streamlined functionality and easy access to essential and potentially life-saving information about detection and treatment of colorectal diseases including colon cancer. The new site is launching alongside a digital health advertising and social media campaign to promote and drive sales of Biomerica’s EZ Detect™ product. The Company is also in discussions with major retailers to increase the U.S. and international distribution of the EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test by adding the product to their online and in-store offerings.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States in men and women combined. It's expected to cause about 52,980 deaths during 2021.[1]



The EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test is the simplest in-home, two-minute diagnostic test to detect hidden blood in the stool, one of the primary early warning signs of colorectal disease. The test does not require handling of stool or dietary restrictions. The user simply drops a test pad onto the surface of the water in the toilet bowl after a bowel movement. If blood is present in the person’s stool, a blue-green indicator will appear on the test pad within two minutes. The pad is then simply flushed down the toilet.

In a Johns Hopkins University Study, EZ Detect™ was preferred 10:1 by patients over other fecal occult blood tests. Published studies have also indicated that the best colorectal screening test is “the one that gets done.” [2] Other Colorectal screening tests all require handling of the stool, and delivering or mailing the stool sample to a lab. This process results in a high percentage of these competing tests never being performed by patients. [3] EZ Detect™ does not require handling of the stool.

Hidden blood in the stool can be caused by bleeding ulcers, hemorrhoids, polyps, colitis, diverticulitis, fissures, rectal cancer or colon cancer. Physicians, hospitals, and pharmacies utilize or sell the EZ Detect™ test, which has no dietary restrictions before or during the testing period.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new EZ Detect™ Colon Test website,” commented Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “Our goal is to establish a modern, streamlined and informative online presence combined with digital health advertising and social media campaigns to drive awareness of the EZ Detect™ product. We are also encouraged that major new retailers are expressing strong interest in selling the EZ Detect™ product in the United States and internationally. With all these exciting events taking place, the new EZ Detect™ website will help educate customers and drive sales through our existing and new retailer partners.”

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.



About InFoods®

The Biomerica InFoods® IBS product is designed to allow physicians to identify patient-specific foods (e.g., eggs, broccoli, wheat, potatoes, pork, etc.), that when removed from the diet, may alleviate or improve an individual's IBS symptoms including, but not limited to, constipation, diarrhea, bloating, pain and indigestion. This patented, diagnostic-guided therapy is designed to allow for a patient-specific, guided dietary regimen to improve IBS outcomes. A point-of-care version of the product is being developed to allow physicians to perform the test in-office using a finger stick blood sample, while a clinical lab version of the product is expected to be the first for which the company will seek regulatory approval. A billable CPT code that can be used by both clinical labs and physicians' offices is already available for InFoods® products. Since the InFoods® product is a diagnostic-guided therapy, and not a drug, it has no drug type side effects. An estimated 40 million people in America currently suffer from IBS making it a leading cause for patient doctor visits.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the efficacy of the Company’s tests, FDA clearance of the Company’s products, EUA clearance, the rapidity of testing results, uniqueness of the Company’s products and performance of these products as compared to competitors’ products, test result accuracy of products, pricing of the Company’s test kits, demand for domestic or international orders, retailer and distributor interest in the Products, potential revenues from the sale of current or future products, availability of the Company’s test kits, and patent protection on any of the Company’s products or technologies. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s tests, including its COVID-19 tests, InFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; regulations and regulatory clearance for the company’s manufacturing facilities and other clearances needed to manufacture and sell a medical related product, and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its rapid test technologies or other products. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to revenue fluctuations, drop in demand for the Company’s products, changes in its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.



