WSO2 Adds Senior Executives to Accelerate Global Expansion

Santa Clara, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced the addition of two senior executives: Shekar Hariharan, WSO2 chief marketing officer (CMO), has led marketing efforts at Jitterbit, Oracle and SugarCRM. Gregory (Greg) Stuecklin, WSO2 vice president and general manager (VP and GM) of North America, previously led regional sales at Microsoft and Oracle. With decades of experience in successfully driving the growth initiatives of enterprise software companies, Shekar and Greg will play central roles in accelerating WSO2’s global expansion.

Thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2’s open-source, cloud native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications.

“We are on a mission to empower enterprises in achieving a new level of collaboration and accelerating their digital initiatives with our next generation of cloud native solutions,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “Shekar Hariharan as CMO and Greg Stuecklin as VP and GM of North America will play strategic roles in delivering on this mission and expand the business to meet growing customer demand. With their strong track records of success at some of the technology industry’s best-known software companies, their experience is invaluable, and we are excited to have them join the team.”

Shekar Hariharan, WSO2 CMO

As the CMO at WSO2, Shekar is responsible for driving the company’s positioning, messaging, and overall marketing strategy. He joined WSO2 from Jitterbit where he most recently served as vice president of marketing. At Jitterbit he helped position the company's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) platform and more than doubled the company’s revenue. Prior to Jitterbit, Shekar served as director of product marketing at SugarCRM.

Shekar also spent 14 years at Oracle where he led various leadership roles in quality engineering, solutions management, and product marketing. He played a pivotal role in creating various industry solutions for mid-market companies. Additionally, he played a strategic role in creating a global ecosystem of hundreds of certified partners, training them on selling and implementing pre-built solutions, and helping customers achieve rapid time to market.

Shekar holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (India), a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Louisiana State University, and an executive MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management. He is based in WSO2’s Silicon Valley office.

"Enterprise connectivity is at the heart of today’s digital experiences, with companies looking for solutions that can quickly connect disparate sources of information and share data securely both within and outside their organizations,” said Shekar Hariharan, WSO2 CMO. “I am excited to join WSO2 in its journey to democratize the delivery of digital services by bringing a modern, scalable and enterprise-class low-code/no-code connectivity experience, backed by identity-driven security, to the masses."

Gregory Stuecklin, VP and GM of North America

As the VP and GM of North America at WSO2, Greg is responsible for overall ownership of top-line growth, including go-to-market strategies, investments, and staffing field and remote inside sales and regional marketing teams. He brings over 20 years of enterprise software sales covering high-tech, financial services, retail, hospitality, software and life sciences industries, and has a proven record of exceeding targets, delivering strategic initiatives and executing sales programs to drive market share and growth.

Prior to joining WSO2, Greg managed a $200 million-plus annual revenue portfolio at Microsoft where he focused on cloud computing, security, application development, machine-learning, and support services, and he was responsible for directing regional partner relationships and sales training. Prior to Microsoft, he held sales management positions at two Silicon Valley startups and spent more than 14 years at Oracle as a sales director and senior account manager covering California.

Greg holds a BA in economics from the University of Western Ontario (Canada), a post-graduate diploma in applied computer technologies from ITI (Canada), and an executive MBA from Pepperdine University. He is based in WSO2’s Southern California office.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to be joining WSO2 at a pivotal moment in its evolution with the launch of its next-generation iPaaS, Choreo,” said Greg Stuecklin, WSO2 VP and GM of North America. “Sanjiva’s vision to streamline the developer’s journey in building cloud-native applications offers a fantastic opportunity to accelerate WSO2’s North America presence and growth.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open-source, API-first and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open-source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Today, hundreds of leading brands across the globe and thousands of projects execute more than 18 trillion transactions annually using WSO2’s technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

