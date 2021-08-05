JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

﻿DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends


The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 August 2021, record date as of the 13 August 2021 & payment date is the 08 September 2021:

Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.053700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.289800
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.428100
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.040600
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.007600
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

