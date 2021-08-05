Orion and Carahsoft Partner to Offer Orion’s Secure Voice-First Collaboration Platform to Public Sector Frontline Workers and Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Labs , Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Orion’s Master Government Aggregator® to bring Orion’s industry-leading frontline collaboration platform to the U.S. Intelligence Community, Military and additional Federal agencies.



“Orion serves several Government and Public Sector agencies that recognize that our platform aligns with the secure, real-time collaboration requirements of their frontline workforce,” said Mort Jensen, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Orion. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft to serve additional agencies that will benefit from our ability to transform how the frontline workforce communicates, collaborates and operates.”

Orion is the leading voice-first intelligent collaboration platform that provides real-time team communication, process automation, access to knowledge bases and systems, and analytics for Public Sector frontline personnel, including defense and civilian agencies.

With Orion, Government organizations communicate securely with voice, text, photos, videos and files — on any device, on any network and over any distance. Orion’s next-generation voice technology includes end-to-end encryption (E2EE), advanced location services, real-time language translation, and interoperability with land mobile radios (LMR), Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP).

“Adding Orion to our offerings enables Carahsoft to better serve Public Sector and Government organizations with a voice-first, real-time collaboration solution that transforms how they operate,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Law Enforcement Tech at Carahsoft. “We are pleased to work with Orion and our reseller partners to offer this end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform built for frontline workforces that need secure communication solutions.”

Orion’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Orion team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7445 or Orion@carahsoft.com.

About Orion Labs, Inc.

Orion is the leading voice-first, intelligent platform that empowers deskless workers by enabling real-time team collaboration, process automation, location mapping, and access to enterprise systems to improve workforce productivity, safety and compliance, and customer engagement.

Orion holds 28 patents that support its award-winning solutions, has been named an IDC Innovator, and was awarded a Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Provider 2020 by Manufacturing Technology Insights. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit www.orionlabs.io .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

