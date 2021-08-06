Hoylu partners with Cisco WebEx for Hybrid Work

Stockholm, Sweden –– August 6, 2021 –– Hoylu , a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed work, introduces a way to ensure online and hybrid meetings foster better engagement, better alignment and better business decisions. Hoylu can launch a Cisco WebEx conference within the workspace, combining two powerful tools into one experience.

“Our mission is to make collaboration better,” said Stein Revelsby, Hoylu’s founder and CEO. “As we continue to adapt to the work-from-anywhere world, we need to think beyond video calls and screen sharing when we want to orchestrate collaboration. An inclusive and collaborative work environment requires that everyone is heard. Allowing real-time as well as asynchronous and anonymous participation gets everyone to engage during and after meetings, and today’s release offers a really powerful and seamless way to do that.”

With Hoylu and Cisco working together, facilitators can run brainstorms, planning sessions, retrospectives, and other kinds of exercises with pre-built or custom templates. Organizations can keep teams on track with visual project management modules for Kanban, Scrum, Agile, and other frameworks.

