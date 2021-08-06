Timbercreek Financial Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”).



Q2 2021 Highlights

Delivered distributable income of $16.1 million and adjusted distributable income of $15.4 million or $0.19 per share and paid $14.0 million in dividends to shareholders.





Generated $0.20 in distributable income per share and $0.19 in adjusted distributable income per share equating to an 86.8% distributable income payout ratio, and a 90.8% adjusted distributable income payout ratio.





Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.17, and basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share was also $0.17.





Funded $96.3 million on new and existing mortgages versus repayments of $84.0 million. This maintained portfolio size of net mortgage investments at $1,159.2 million in Q2 2021. The transaction volume resulted in a Q2 turnover ratio of 7.2% versus 13.7% in Q1.





Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate



92.0% of mortgage investment portfolio are first mortgages 89.0% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties 69.7% weighted average loan-to-value 7.2% quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments





“It was a strong second quarter for the Company, highlighted by consistent distributable income from the portfolio – our primary objective,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “The portfolio continues to perform well and transaction activity was solid against an improving backdrop for commercial real estate transactions. We are seeing attractive opportunities across the country and, while multi-family residential remains competitive, we continue to receive our fair share of these opportunities. We have an expanded capital base and the financial flexibility to achieve steady growth of the total portfolio as opportunities allow.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Net Mortgage Investments $ 1,159.2 $ 1,210.3 $ 1,147.6 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments $ 94.7 $ 82.6 $ 87.4 Net Investment Income $ 23.4 $ 24.0 $ 22.4 Income from Operations $ 18.8 $ 18.2 $ 19.4 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 13.5 $ 11.7 $ 15.0 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 13.6 $ 14.1 $ 14.1 Distributable Income $ 16.1 $ 14.8 $ 15.3 --Adjusted Distributable Income $ 14.1 $ 14.8 $ 15.3 Dividends to Shareholders $ 14.0 $ 14.2 $ 14.0 $ per share Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Adjusted distributable per share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income 86.8 % 95.7 % 91.2 % --Payout ratio on Adjusted Distributable Income 90.8 % 95.7 % 91.2 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 103.7 % 120.5 % 93.1 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 102.7 % 100.2 % 98.8 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 69.7 % 68.7 % 68.8 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.9

yr 1.3 yr 1.0 yr First Mortgages 92.0 % 92.1 % 90.3 % Cash-Flowing Properties 89.0 % 85.8 % 86.7 % Rental Apartments 51.4 % 51.6 % 51.2 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 79.5 % 75.1 % 76.3 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 7.2 % 7.1 % 7.3 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.8 % 0.7 % 0.9 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.0 %

Additional Updates

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that independent director Amar Bhalla was appointed the new Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Mr. Bhalla, who joined the Board in November 2020, is a principal at the Amdev Property Group, a private real estate company that owns and manages a portfolio of apartment buildings, commercial sites, and development projects in the GTA. He has over 20 years of experience in the acquisition, repositioning and redevelopment of GTA-based real estate across asset classes. Mr. Bhalla serves on the boards of several TSX and TSX-V listed businesses, including acting as Chair of Dream Impact Trust. Mr. Bhalla is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Quarterly Conference Call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. To join the call:

https://timbercreekfinancial.adobeconnect.com/tfq22021/

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 211-4953

Participant International Dial-In Number: (873) 415-0258

Conference ID Number: 3859426

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

