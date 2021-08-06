Alstom Sa: Alstom signs framework agreement worth €910 million to supply up to 150 Coradia Stream regional trains to Trenitalia

English French

Alstom signs framework agreement worth €910 million to supply up to 150 Coradia Stream regional trains to Trenitalia





6 August 2021 – Alstom has been awarded a framework contract to supply Trenitalia with 150 Coradia Stream regional trains for a total value of around €910 million.

The trains will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and will be equipped with state-of-the-art onboard equipment that ensures the highest levels of safety and first-rate passenger experience.

“This agreement confirms the know-how and experience of Alstom, which provides state-of-the-art trains and railway technologies that are used around the world. This new generation of trains represents the future of Italian regional rail transport. We are proud to give impetus to a passenger-focused vision of green regional transport, in line with national objectives on the ecological transition,” said Michele Viale, General Manager of Alstom Italy.

The Coradia Stream for Trenitalia are single-deck, bi-directional, 3kV electric trainsets. The trains will also be equipped with onboard ERTMS, guaranteeing the highest European safety standards. They will boast high levels of energy efficiency and recyclability.

Features for passengers include stations for transporting bicycles – including electric bikes. Accessibility is maximised with sliding steps.

Coradia Stream is range of state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple units (EMU) for regional and intercity lines. Coradia Stream offers a modular design to allow operators to choose the configuration that addresses their needs. Coradia Stream also offers emission-free traction solutions for non-electrified lines

The Coradia Stream for Trenitalia are designed and will be built in Italy at Alstom's sites in Savigliano, Sesto San Giovanni and Bologna.

AlstomTM and Coradia StreamTM are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com



Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0)7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com







Havas PR Italy

antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com - Mob. +39 320 0624418

carola.beretta@havaspr.com - Mob. +39 345 4532564

giulia.dalpont@havaspr.com – Mob. +39 342 8090372







Investor relations:

Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

Attachment