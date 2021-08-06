Appian To Host Inaugural Investor Day on October 4

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that it will be hosting its inaugural Investor Day on Monday, October 4, 2021. Appian executives will give presentations regarding the company’s vision, corporate and product strategy, financials, and key business initiatives.



Appian Investor Day Details

When: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: http://investors.appian.com (replay will also be archived on this site)

To register, go to https://events.bizzabo.com/AppianInvestorDa y .

For additional information on the event, please contact Appian Investor Relations at investors@appian.com.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

