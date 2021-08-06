Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 3,089.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,154.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare investments focused on geriatric population and unmet needs, increasing product launches and approvals, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of global anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

The rising prevalence of bleeding disorders is expected to increase demand for coagulant drugs to support thereby increasing the growth of the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market in the near future. For instance, according to the statistics provided by World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) in 2018, around 440,000 people suffered from hemophilia of which around 173,000 people were diagnosed with hemophilia A or B in 2017, globally.

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of multiple cardiovascular indications, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism which require anticoagulant therapy. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2019 around 17.9 million deaths were reported globally due to cardiovascular diseases, out of which 85% deaths were caused by strokes and heart attacks, while 32% of the globally reported deaths were caused by other diseases, which makes cardiovascular disease as the top cause of death worldwide. The fatality of cardiovascular diseases has led to an increased awareness in people with regards to their health. People are making active efforts to get themselves tested for cardiovascular diseases as soon as they suspect any signs and symptoms. This is expected to drive the growth of global anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Increasing product approvals and grants by the government organization are the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, European Medicines Agency (EMA’s) human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Ondexxya (andexanet alfa), an anticoagulant drug manufactured by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. based biotechnology company. Ondexxya is indicated as an antidote for the adult patients taking the anticoagulant medicines such as rivaroxaban or apixaban, when reversal of their action is needed due to life-threatening condition such as uncontrolled bleeding.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period, owing to rising inorganic activities such as collaborations and others. For instance, in July 2020, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which added Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent Andexxa marketed as Ondexxya in Europe, to the product portfolio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Andexxa is the Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent which is indicated as a reversal agent on the effect of Factor Xa inhibitors apixaban and rivaroxaban in severe bleeding.

Among drug type, Andexanet alfa segment accounted for largest market share in 2019, owing to favorable reimbursement scenario. For instance, in April 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) assigned a J-code for Andexxa, which is a permanent reimbursement code for the purpose of making reimbursement easy and accessible.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CSL Behring Limited, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Midas Pharma GmbH, Healthy Life Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Pharma Cure Laboratories, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd., and Nischi Lifesciences.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, By Drug Type: Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Phytonadione Andexanet Alfa Idarucizumab Protamine Others

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



