Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $150.7 million or $60.29 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $161.2 million or 60.85 per share for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $725.2 million or 284.56 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($180.7) million or ($68.53) per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|06/30/2021
|06/30/2020
|06/30/2021
|06/30/2020
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$150.7
|$161.2
|$725.2
|($180.7)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$60.29
|$60.85
|$284.56
|($68.53)