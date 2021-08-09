Share buy-back programme - week 31

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date        09.08.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 31

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

-

-

-
5 August 20211,750734.091,284,658
6 August 20211,500735.081,102,620
Total under the current share buy-back programme

3,250

734.55

2,387,278
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back364,855623.20227,376,000

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 364,855 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
3725XCSE20210805 9:07:22.436000
35724XCSE20210805 9:07:52.769000
7727XCSE20210805 9:24:12.052000
49729XCSE20210805 9:26:01.898000
12728XCSE20210805 9:28:58.434000
34728XCSE20210805 9:35:33.171000
7731XCSE20210805 9:49:26.715000
44731XCSE20210805 9:50:02.684000
28730XCSE20210805 9:58:33.169000
5732XCSE20210805 10:09:00.515000
57732XCSE20210805 10:09:46.539000
46731XCSE20210805 10:13:47.698000
45736XCSE20210805 10:45:57.428000
67736XCSE20210805 10:45:57.428000
40735XCSE20210805 11:12:08.607000
51734XCSE20210805 11:24:18.649000
40734XCSE20210805 11:31:52.746000
168734XCSE20210805 11:31:52.746659
30734XCSE20210805 11:51:30.503000
5734XCSE20210805 11:51:30.503000
37733XCSE20210805 11:57:27.141000
332732XCSE20210805 12:04:01.960978
43735XCSE20210805 12:58:10.583000
39735XCSE20210805 12:58:10.584000
4735XCSE20210805 12:58:10.584000
26735XCSE20210805 12:58:10.584000
4738XCSE20210805 13:41:51.945000
37742XCSE20210805 14:19:31.119000
205742XCSE20210805 14:49:23.084513
41734XCSE20210805 16:59:49.817836
50734XCSE20210805 16:59:49.817836
57734XCSE20210805 16:59:49.817836
30734XCSE20210805 16:59:49.817836
39734XCSE20210805 16:59:49.817836
33734XCSE20210805 16:59:49.817836
37736XCSE20210806 9:03:05.706000
37736XCSE20210806 9:03:05.706000
50733XCSE20210806 9:13:19.089000
23733XCSE20210806 9:13:19.089000
34735XCSE20210806 9:34:54.480000
104734XCSE20210806 9:36:27.556000
4734XCSE20210806 9:36:27.556000
36731XCSE20210806 9:47:58.220000
70731XCSE20210806 9:56:20.005000
35730XCSE20210806 10:02:57.488000
72730XCSE20210806 10:31:39.874000
38728XCSE20210806 10:35:10.570000
72734XCSE20210806 11:00:40.447000
33734XCSE20210806 11:24:28.178000
29734XCSE20210806 11:24:28.201000
25739XCSE20210806 12:23:17.390000
3739XCSE20210806 12:23:17.390000
7738XCSE20210806 12:31:39.421000
14738XCSE20210806 12:33:02.178000
8738XCSE20210806 12:33:48.559000
72738XCSE20210806 12:47:03.520000
36738XCSE20210806 12:47:03.520000
23737XCSE20210806 13:09:14.698000
28736XCSE20210806 13:35:41.401000
71736XCSE20210806 14:04:09.084000
36736XCSE20210806 14:04:09.084000
20736XCSE20210806 14:04:09.084000
25736XCSE20210806 14:27:17.112000
10736XCSE20210806 14:27:17.112000
34736XCSE20210806 14:27:17.112000
3737XCSE20210806 14:56:05.810000
50737XCSE20210806 14:56:05.810000
14737XCSE20210806 14:56:05.810000
37737XCSE20210806 14:56:05.810000
29737XCSE20210806 14:56:05.833000
26737XCSE20210806 15:36:54.375000
48737XCSE20210806 15:36:54.375000
30737XCSE20210806 15:36:54.378000
36736XCSE20210806 16:11:38.834000
3736XCSE20210806 16:18:01.121000
27736XCSE20210806 16:18:01.121000
7736XCSE20210806 16:18:01.121000
69738XCSE20210806 16:33:39.062000
23738XCSE20210806 16:44:31.572536
12739XCSE20210806 16:44:51.601815

Attachment


Attachments

UK Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 - Week 31