EnviroGold Global Files Patent for Increased Recovery of Precious, Critical & Strategic Metals from Refractory Mine Tailings

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, has filed a patent application for a proprietary electrochemical process designed to achieve advanced metal recoveries from refractory ores with reduced CAPEX compared to industry standard solutions, adding to the Company’s suite of solutions for metal recovery and environmental remediation.



“We are very pleased with this development that we believe increases the value of our intellectual property portfolio and expands the Company’s opportunities to remediate legacy tailings dumps.”, said Dr. Mark Thorpe, EnviroGold Global’s CEO. “The residual metals contained in tailings are commonly encapsulated in refractory ores and it is estimated that the value of precious metals currently locked up in tailings storage facilities and old mine sites exceeds US$1 Trillion1, increasing by US$20 Billion2 per annum. Further, as the proportion of refractory gold reserves continues to increase globally, we believe the ability to achieve advanced metal recovery rates and attractive economics from the processing of refractory ores provides better environmental outcomes, expands the Company’s addressable market and creates an enduring, competitive advantage.”

Commenting on the patent filing, EnviroGold Global’s Chief Technology Officer, Brock Hill, said, “Refractory ores resist conventional metal extraction due to an impervious mineral matrix surrounding super-fine metal particles. The complex processes required to significantly improve extraction from these ores can drive substantial increases in a project’s CAPEX and OPEX, often rendering otherwise attractive resource recovery opportunities uneconomic. EnviroGold Global’s patent pending process is designed with advanced electrochemical technology to induce changes in the metal-bearing matrix and achieve superior metal recovery rates.”

This process, in conjunction with other proprietary solutions developed for the removal of environmental contaminants, including cyanide, allows EnviroGold Global to provide a compelling value proposition for mine site owners while reclaiming and recharging natural resources, ultimately positioning the Company to actively increase its significant tailings reprocessing pipeline.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy.

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe Jonathan L. Robinson, CFA EnviroGold Global Limited Investor Relations Telephone: +1 416 777 6720 Telephone: +1 416 669 1001 Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com Email: JRobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca

1. Mining.com, Retrieved 8/8/21

2. Businesswire, Retrieved 8/8/21

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected terms of the Australia Tailings Project and its completion, the Company’s working relationship with the owner of the Australia Tailings, the economic viability of the Australia Tailings Project and statements regarding any residual precious metals as a by-product of the remediation, the Company’s expansion of its reprocessing pipeline, and the Company’s ability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company’s inability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company’s potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.