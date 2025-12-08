EnviroGold Global Announces Strategic Board and Leadership Enhancements to Accelerate Commercialization and Scale Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”) today announced a series of strategic Board and executive leadership enhancements designed to accelerate the commercial rollout of the NVRO Process™, strengthen global execution capability, and support the Company’s transition into a high-growth, revenue-generating clean-technology enterprise.

These changes are driven by increasing customer demand, expanding international project opportunities, and strong alignment with U.S., Australian and EU critical-minerals policies that directly support metal recovery from mine waste.

The refreshed leadership structure, coming into effect on December 15, strengthens governance, improves operational efficiency, and positions EnviroGold to capture rising global demand for sustainable tailings-to-metals solutions, an addressable multi-billion-dollar market that the Company is uniquely equipped to serve.

David Cam Appointed Executive Chairman

EnviroGold’s largest individual shareholder, David Cam, has been appointed Executive Chairman. In this role, he will lead the Company’s global growth strategy, high-level partnerships with major mining groups and technology organizations, capital markets engagement, institutional and investor relations, and strategic investment initiatives. In conjunction with this appointment, Mr. Cam has stepped down from his role as Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cam’s appointment ensures continuity, enhanced governance oversight, and a clear focus on shareholder value creation as the Company scales its global footprint.

“EnviroGold is entering the execution phase with cash resources, no debt, and a clear pathway to long-term, recurring revenue. Strengthening our leadership structure ensures discipline, speed and alignment with investor expectations as we build a global clean-technology metals-recovery business,” said David Cam, Executive Chairman.

Grant Freeman Appointed Chief Executive Officer

The Board has appointed Grant Freeman as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Freeman, who has been an integral part of the EnviroGold team since September 2024 and has a proven track record in commercial operations, project delivery, and technology commercialization aligns directly with EnviroGold’s near-term priorities and long-term strategy.

As CEO, Mr. Freeman will oversee the Company’s operations, including commercial deployments of the NVRO Process™, licensing and recurring-revenue programs, delivery of multiple customer projects across the U.S., Australia, and Europe, and acceleration of EnviroGold’s global execution and scale-up strategy.

“EnviroGold has validated technology, a global market opportunity, and a scalable, capital-light business model. As CEO, my priority is disciplined execution, rapid commercial deployment, and delivering strong returns for our shareholders,” said Grant Freeman, CEO.

Paul McRae Appointed Lead Independent Director

One of the mining industry’s most respected project-execution leaders, Paul McRae, who previously served as Chair of the Board, has assumed the role of Lead Independent Director to further strengthen Board independence under the new Executive Chair structure and support EnviroGold’s next phase of commercialization and growth.

Mr. McRae’s expanded responsibilities include strengthening Board independence and governance discipline, providing strategic oversight during commercial rollout, supporting EnviroGold’s alignment with U.S. and Australian critical-minerals mandates, and guiding project-execution standards as the Company deploys the NVRO Process™ across multiple sites. His experience delivering multi-billion-dollar mining and infrastructure projects provides a significant competitive advantage as EnviroGold scales internationally.

These leadership enhancements and the coordinated transition provide a corporate structure built for growth and value creation and reflect EnviroGold’s evolution into a commercial-ready technology company.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company enabling the mining industry to recover high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By converting environmental liabilities into economic assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, low-carbon metal-recovery solutions aligned with critical-minerals mandates and ESG frameworks across the U.S., Australia, Europe and beyond.

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company’s website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/, along with the Terra Studio Company Profile at: https://www.terrastudio.biz/blog/post/11325/on-the-cusp-of-formidable-growth/

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

