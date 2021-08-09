Cooperative of American Physicians Names Margaret Martin as Vice President, Risk Management & Patient Safety

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced the appointment of Margaret A. Martin, RN, JD as its new Vice President, Risk Management & Patient Safety. Ms. Martin will be responsible for leading CAP’s Risk Management & Patient Safety team and delivering risk management and patient safety education and services to CAP’s 12,000 physician members and their practices, as well as the medical groups, hospitals, and facilities served by CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, covering an additional 3,000 physicians.



Ms. Martin brings with her extensive hospital administration, consulting, claims, insurance, and litigation experience in a variety of settings, along with demonstrated expertise in evaluating clients’ risk exposure and providing advice on mitigation strategies while promoting optimal patient outcomes.

She served most recently as Director, Quality Services for AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center, where she managed the performance improvement, risk management, patient safety, and regulatory and accreditation functions for this 223-bed acute care community hospital.

“Margaret’s background combining deep risk management, administration, medical, and legal experience is well-suited for her role as CAP’s chief RMPS executive,” notes CAP CEO Sarah E. Scher, JD. She adds, “Margaret’s focus on protecting patients and providers from physical, emotional, professional, and financial harm matches perfectly with our mission at CAP.”

Prior to AHMC Anaheim Regional, Ms. Martin held executive risk management positions with Provena St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois and Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Earlier in her career, Ms. Martin provided risk management and claims consulting services to the Illinois Health and Hospitals Association, operated a solo law practice, and worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago.

Ms. Martin will report to CAP Chief Operating Officer Hammon P. Acuna. “Margaret has a proven track record of achieving improvements in performance, risk management, patient safety, and patient outcomes. She is uniquely qualified to provide guidance to physicians, medical staff, hospitals, and facilities that are protected by CAP’s Mutual Protection Trust and CAPAssurance,” said Mr. Acuna.

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers medical professional liability protection to some 12,000 of California's finest physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust. In 2013, CAP organized CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, to bring liability insurance coverage to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and large medical groups. Based in Los Angeles, CAP also has offices in San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California.



Follow CAP on Twitter for industry trends, subscribe to its YouTube channel to hear from industry experts; connect with CAP on LinkedIn to engage with company leaders, and find information on its key milestones and achievements on Facebook.

Contact:

Ernest R. Khirallah

213-473-8737

ekhirallah@capphysicians.com