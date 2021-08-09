Quadient Introduces the iX-9, a High-output Mailing and Shipping System Combined with All-in-one Mail Center Software

English French

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the general availability in the U.S. of the latest addition to its successful iX-Series: the iX-9 Series high-volume mailing system, available both standalone and integrated with the company’s S.M.A.R.T.® cloud-based mail center software.

The iX-9 expands Quadient’s intelligent iX-Series mailing and shipping systems first introduced in the U.S. in 2020, with more than 15,000 units shipped since launch. The iX-Series includes Quadient’s most advanced shipping, mailing, accounting and reporting software suite, available in the iX-3, iX-5, iX-7 and now iX-9 models, to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Ideally fit for high volumes, the iX-9 Series automatically seals, weighs, measures, meters and stacks large mail runs in minutes. Additionally, the iX-9 also meets the latest USPS Intelligent Mail Indicia (IMI) and Dimensional Weighing (DIM) requirements.

Quadient’s global leadership extends to most segments of the mail solutions market and is particularly strong in North America, the largest mail solutions market in the world. At the center of Quadient’s strategy is the company’s commitment to its more than 440,000 customers across the globe. Quadient is leveraging generations of experience in Mail-Related Solutions and investing in bringing to market the latest smart hardware and cloud-based software capabilities.

“Our latest innovation, the iX-9 Series, offers our customers a modern and advanced mailing system, fully compliant with the latest requirements of the U.S. Postal Service,” said Alain Fairise, chief solutions officer, Mail Related Solutions, Quadient. “Quadient listened to high-volume mail and shipping operators and our production mail center customers to design a mail center management system that fully meets the unique needs of today’s high-volume mailing environments. With a focus on helping businesses adapt to new regulations and customer requirements through powerful innovation and cloud-based solutions, the iX-9, when partnered with S.M.A.R.T., is the perfect solution for driving maximum output and increasing ROI.”

The iX-9 Series sets a new standard for mailing system productivity, operability and efficiency. Designed with the operator in mind, the iX-9 Series delivers simple operations, investment protection, cost savings, reliable production and maximum uptime.

Powered by S.M.A.R.T.—a cloud-based shipping, mailing, accounting, reporting and tracking software solution—the iX-9 Series transforms into a consolidated and organized mailroom management center that streamlines workflows and operations all from a single dashboard. S.M.A.R.T. empowers users by providing detailed shipping and tracking notifications, chargeback accounting with postage meter reconciliation and extensive reporting options, fueling stronger and compliant business communications with internal and external customers. The iX-9 Series aligns with Quadient’s mission to offer powerful, user-friendly all-in-one solutions that combine essential mail center operations and drive maximum output in terms of both productivity and savings to the bottom line.

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

