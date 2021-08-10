Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

10 August 2021

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Mothercare plc, the leading specialist global brand for parents and young children confirms that, on 10 August 2021, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 27 March 2021 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 9 September 2021 at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HT.

Due to the continuing pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to vote ahead of the meeting by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy. Questions relating to the business of the meeting can be sent by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 7 September 2021.

Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.

