Smartronix Wins Prime Position on Unlimited Value, 10-Year ASTRO Contract

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, LLC, a leader in C5ISR, next-generation cloud, and advanced engineering and IT solutions has won a prime position on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) multiple-award ASTRO contract. The contract has a 10-year period of performance and carries an unlimited value with expectations of exceeding $100B over its life.



The GSA Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) is the acquisition pioneer behind the ASTRO vehicle which provides innovative and mission-focused services, products, and solutions across the Department of Defense (DoD) and its strategic partners. ASTRO offers 10 domains called pools, each supported by unique primes and offerings. Smartronix was awarded the Data Operations, Aviation, Space, Development/Systems Integration, Research, and Support pools.

“Smartronix pioneered the Lead Industry Integrator model to deliver unique, mission solutions across the DoD Combatant Commands, U.S. Armed Services, and Intelligence Communities,” said CEO Peter LaMontagne. “Through our integrated teaming solutions, we combine the best solutions the industry has to offer with the best talent. We focus on providing real-time actionable intelligence for higher confidence decisions that lead to U.S. battlespace dominance in cyber, information, space, air, land, and sea.”

“Our ability to provide combat-proven C5ISR data management, sensor integration and exploitation solutions will enable the DoD and its combatant commands for future mission success,” said Hector Cuevas, president of the C5ISR business unit at Smartronix.

The ASTRO indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) offers efficiency and flexibility within operations, maintenance, readiness, development, research and development, hardware, and systems integration of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms, to include the services that support those systems within the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission areas. In fact, the ASTRO contract covers most every requirement our military may need and Smartronix is proud to have been selected as a prime industry partner.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. Smartronix delivers mission assured solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit www.smartronix.com.