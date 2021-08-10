Plant Veda products were chosen to feature at TEDMonterey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that its lassi and creamer product lines were featured during a recent TED conference held in Monterey, California from August 1st to August 4th.



TED Talks are influential videos from expert speakers on education, business, science, tech and creativity, with subtitles in 100+ languages. The four-day program included ten sessions of TED’s famous talks, deep dive workshops and activities known as Discovery Sessions, group dinners and parties.

Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda, said, “We are honoured to have received the invitation from TED to be a featured partner at a TED Conference two years in a row. Plant Veda was originally set to partner with TED Conference in Vancouver last year before it was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. The fact that TED reached out again this year speaks volumes about our strong brand reputation amongst those who seek to have an impact in the world.”

As a featured partner, Plant Veda’s brand was displayed throughout the conference and its award-winning products were enjoyed by hundreds of attendees and expert speakers during the 4-day event.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com .

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.

Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.

