Influ2 Accelerates Revenue Growth and Builds Trust with Customer Wins, New Capability and Increased Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, the first person-based marketing platform for B2B companies, today announced outstanding results while looking forward to a promising year ahead. Influ2 has welcomed more than 40 customers this past year, including Beekeeper, Capgemini and DISCO. This has resulted in over 500% revenue growth and has increased Influ2’s customer base by over 120% year-over-year.



In addition, Influ2 released a new capability for customers to identify unknown audiences without a list and has received its SOC2 certification. These new developments are reflective of Influ2’s momentum and will contribute to the company’s expansion throughout 2021.

Influ2 Unveils New Capability

Setting the tone for Influ2’s growth is the unveiling of a new capability, Audience Discovery, which helps marketers uncover new targets based on their Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), thus creating a sales pipeline that didn’t previously exist.

Audience Discovery gives marketers increased visibility of audience reach and flexibility to change these in response to campaign goals and business needs. This new capability helps B2B marketers operationalize their first party Intent data so that they can double down on the accounts they’ve already engaged with. Also, it supports alignment of marketing and sales by building audiences based on existing CRM pipeline activity.

“We’re excited to launch Audience Discovery because any successful B2B marketing strategy is based on having a true understanding of who you're going after, while also discovering new prospective accounts,” said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and Co-founder of Influ2. “It’s so fundamental to a marketer's success, and now with this new tool, marketers will be able to expand their audiences based on their Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and find the audiences that they don't have right now, but want. While also launching stronger nurture campaigns that will further engage with the accounts and buying groups that they’ve already reached out to.”

Even More Secure

Further cementing its commitment to security and privacy, Influ2 has received its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Compliance certification.

SOC 2 is an auditing procedure designed to ensure that service organizations can securely manage data to protect the interests and privacy of their customers, and confirms that all system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to the security standards set forth by AICPA. While this rigorous certification process often can take over a year to achieve, Influ2 was able to get certified in six months, and it ensures CCPA and GDPR readiness.

Influ2 Presents at B2BSMX

On Wednesday, August 11th Influ2 is co-presenting with Stephen Ngo, Head of Growth at ProfitWell (a long-standing client of Influ2) at B2BSMX. The presentation will cover how Influ2 has helped ProfitWell humanize its ABM strategy and will share best practices for connecting with key decision makers and buying groups.

“Using Influ2 helped us to generate targeted awareness among prospects before outreach - though our buyers are a niche and specialized audience,” said Stephen Ngo, ProfitWell’s Head of Growth. “Influ2 has ensured that our ABM strategy can give the most relevant and helpful information to our customers, and I think other marketers can apply the principles of our approach to their strategies. I'm excited to share how ProfitWell has done this at B2BSMX in Boston.”

About Influ2

Influ2 is a VC-backed, person-based marketing platform for B2B companies, that addresses the fundamental orchestration dissonance between advertising activities and sales. It helps B2B marketers create meaningful relationships with customers that result in closed deals. With Influ2 each step of the customer journey (from top-of-the-funnel brand awareness and demand generation stages to sales and customer retention efforts) is fortified by personally targeted advertising. For more information, visit https://www.influ2.com.

