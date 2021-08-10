Dresner Partners Advised Table Talk Pies on the Refinancing of Its Credit Facilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Table Talk Pies, Inc. on the refinancing of its credit facilities with new lenders, White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC and NFS Leasing, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Table Talk Pies is a growing family-owned food manufacturing business that has been making fresh baked pies in Worcester, Mass. since 1924. Now in its third generation of ownership and leadership, Table Talk is one of the country’s leading full-line producers of pies. Table Talk’s team of more than 300 full-time employees produce pies at three automated bakeries that are sold in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada and beyond. Table Talk specializes in 4-inch snack pies as well as 8-inch dessert pies. In 2019, Table Talk sold 240 million 4 inch pies and 25 million dessert pies. More information on Table Talk Pies can be found at www.tabletalkpie.com.

Commenting on the transaction, Harry Kokkinis, President and Owner of Table Talk Pies said, “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Dresner team, led by Chris Kampe, to facilitate the transaction. The refinancing of our credit facilities will help support the future growth of the company and we look forward to a positive working relationship with our new lenders.”

Christopher Kampe, Managing Director for Dresner Partners said, “Table Talk Pies is a very well-known brand in the Northeast and one of the largest manufacturers of pies in the country. Its old fashioned recipes and wide variety of flavors using only the finest ingredients truly makes Table Talk Pies, ‘America’s Favorite Pies.’ We are pleased that we were able to help the company achieve a successful outcome.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, added, “We would like to thank Table Talk Pies for selecting us to complete this refinancing, which in addition to other recent transactions, demonstrates our continued success and leadership in serving clients in the consumer products sector. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with Harry Kokkinis and the rest of the Table Talk Pies management team.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

For Transaction Related Inquiries

