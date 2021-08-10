Desert Hope Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Desert Hope Treatment Center wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives. In Nevada, overdose deaths increase by more than 28%. Desert Hope will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Naloxone, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose . Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the majority of overdose deaths.



The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30. Businesses can choose to register for their times here and here .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Nevada was hit pretty hard in 2020 not only from fentanyl, but also by the way it has enmeshed itself into the community,” said Derek Price, CEO of Desert Hope Treatment Center. “Most of us are a lot closer to this addiction crisis than we think. It’s important that more people in and around Vegas understand what to do in the case of an overdose emergency, and the best way for us to connect with the community is through local businesses.”

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

Combining opioids with alcohol

Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea



While naloxone can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

“The pandemic made things exponentially more difficult for a lot of people, and it’ll take some time for us to get past its ramifications,” said Price. “By working closely with local businesses and organizations in providing this education, we hope more people will learn that we’re a go-to resource in the city and people can turn to us for help.”