American Addiction Centers Remain Open and Ready to Support New Patients During This Weekend’s Winter Storm

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) is reminding individuals and families nationwide that addiction does not pause for severe weather. AAC facilities across the country remain open, fully staffed, and prepared to welcome new patients during this weekend’s winter storm.

We remain committed to the safe care of our patients; if you or a loved one needs help, we are here,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer at American Addiction Centers. “All AAC facilities are prepared for severe weather conditions to ensure continuity of care, including backup generators and extra supplies of food and medication for times like these. Most importantly, our staff is always completely dedicated to serving our patients' needs.”

AAC facilities currently serving patients and accepting admissions include:

Individuals seeking help are encouraged to reach out as early as possible if the storm may impact travel plans. Our team can also discuss transportation options. AAC admissions navigators are available 24/7 at 866-244-1070.

AAC also recognizes that people early in recovery need consistent support, especially during storms that may disrupt routines and travel. AAC will continue offering online alumni meetings and other virtual resources so patients can safely stay connected to sober support. AAC’s alumni app, AAC Together, is also available as a place for alumni to remain engaged with recovery resources and community.

At American Addiction Centers (AAC), we believe in the power of recovery. As a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, we provide compassionate, evidence-based inpatient and outpatient care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. Our mission is to restore hope and empower individuals and families, offering a foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. We envision a world free from the stigma of addiction, where high-quality care is accessible to all. Learn more at americanaddictioncenters.org.

Joy Sutton

VP of Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com