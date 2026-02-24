American Addiction Centers Launches AAC Together Alumni App to Strengthen Recovery Support and Reduce Relapse Risk

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of addiction treatment, has launched AAC Together, a new alumni app designed to help individuals stay connected after completing treatment. The app, powered by CaredFor , is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. AAC Together provides an exclusive, alumni-only community focused on connection, accountability, and long-term recovery.

Research consistently shows that relapse rates for substance use disorders are comparable to other chronic health conditions, with the first year after treatment representing one of the most vulnerable periods. Social isolation is widely recognized as a major risk factor, while ongoing peer support and connection are associated with improved recovery outcomes. AAC Together was created to address this critical transition by providing a dedicated digital space where alumni can remain engaged with the recovery community they built during treatment.

"When someone completes treatment at an AAC facility, they don't just leave with tools. They become part of the AAC community for life," said Tikisha Ousley, Vice President of Alumni Relations at American Addiction Centers. "That sense of belonging and continued connection can be a powerful protective factor against relapse."

Built on the CaredFor Patient Engagement platform, AAC Together enables AAC to extend recovery support beyond discharge and into daily life. Through the app, alumni across AAC's nationwide network of treatment centers can stay connected regardless of location.

Since launching in December, AAC Together has already shown strong engagement from alumni across the network. An added benefit of AAC Together is its built-in referral capability, which makes it easier for alumni to connect friends or loved ones with treatment resources when support is needed most. Those connections are already making an impact, with about one-third of referred individuals going on to enter treatment.

"We're honored to partner with American Addiction Centers to support their alumni community during such a critical phase of recovery," said Jim Madden, Leader of CaredFor and Group Executive Vice President of ContinuumCloud. "AAC Together reflects what we believe is essential to long-term recovery - consistent connection, peer support, and meaningful engagement beyond treatment."

Key features of the AAC Together app include:

Peer Support Community: A private space for alumni to connect, share milestones and recovery stories, and support one another, fostering a culture of encouragement and accountability.

A private space for alumni to connect, share milestones and recovery stories, and support one another, fostering a culture of encouragement and accountability. Virtual and In-Person Events: Access to alumni meetings, social gatherings, and recovery-focused events nationwide.

Access to alumni meetings, social gatherings, and recovery-focused events nationwide. Curated Content Library: Educational resources, tools, and recovery-focused content to support continued growth.

Educational resources, tools, and recovery-focused content to support continued growth. Digital Rewards: Recognition for positive engagement and consistency, reinforcing healthy behaviors.





"We've already welcomed hundreds of alumni into the AAC Together app, and the community continues to grow every day," Ousley added. "We're seeing alumni not only stay engaged in their recovery, but also step forward to help others find treatment. That kind of peer-driven support can change, and even save lives."

About American Addiction Centers

At American Addiction Centers (AAC), we believe in the power of recovery. As a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, we provide compassionate, evidence-based inpatient and outpatient care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. Our mission is to restore hope and empower individuals and families, offering a foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. We envision a world free from the stigma of addiction, where high-quality care is accessible to all. Learn more at americanaddictioncenters.org.

About CaredFor

CaredFor, part of ContinuumCloud LLC, is a patient outcomes and alumni engagement platform purpose-built for behavioral health organizations. By supporting the full continuum of care — from pre-admission through alumni engagement — CaredFor helps providers strengthen outcomes, reduce disengagement, and create lifelong recovery communities.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud is the only platform built for the behavioral health and human services industry. The platform includes an Electronic Health Record (EHR) powered by Welligent, a Human Capital Management (HCM) system powered by DATIS e3, and a patient engagement app powered by CaredFor. Through these solutions, the ContinuumCloud platform empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at www.continuumcloud.com

Media Contacts:

Joy Sutton, VP of Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com