Laguna Treatment Hospital to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Laguna Treatment Hospital wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives, a nearly 30% increase from the year prior. In California, overdose deaths increased by a startling 45%. Laguna Treatment Hospital will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Narcan©, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose . Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the vast majority of overdose deaths.



The virtual trainings will take place on Overdose Awareness Day, August 31. Businesses can choose their preferred times here and here .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Last year was a difficult year for many, and unfortunately, it’s evident by the enormous increase in the number overdose deaths seen in California,” said Barbara Kennedy, CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital. “Even worse, fentanyl, which has permeated Orange County, has been the main driver of that number. Statistically, none of us are too far removed from this crisis; nearly all of us know someone affected in some way. This is why we thought it was important to educate the community on what to do should they encounter an overdose emergency, and the best way to start disseminating that information is by working with our local businesses.”

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

Combining opioids with alcohol

Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea



While Narcan© can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

“Just two milligrams of fentanyl is lethal, and with it being so prevalent, the use of any substance can lead to a fatal overdose,” said Kennedy. “Far too many people have been lost to overdoses, and it’s important to me, personally, that we help the community address this growing crisis. Hopefully, by partnering with our local businesses, people in Orange County and beyond can learn that we’re a resource for information as well as a place to turn to for help.”

