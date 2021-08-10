Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2021 totaled $177.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $86.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $90.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 
  
As of July 31, 2021 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$27,556 
Global Discovery2,550 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth18,296 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,583 
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity3,008 
Non-U.S. Growth21,925 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth9,208 
China Post-Venture142 
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,968 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,029 
International Value Team 
International Value30,467 
International Small Cap Value22 
Global Value Team 
Global Value25,969 
Select Equity427 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets973 
Credit Team 
High Income7,764 
Credit Opportunities115 
Developing World Team 
Developing World9,560 
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak3,454 
Antero Peak Hedge1,139 
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$177,155 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.