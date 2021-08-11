Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Shareholder Webinar following Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that following the release on Thursday 12 August of its operating and financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021, it will host a conference webinar to discuss the results and the outlook for the Company.



The Zoom details for this call are set out below:

Date: Thursday 12th August

Time: 16.30 GMT

Details:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/j/92437639930?pwd=QnhuRE5FTDZYUWl0a05nSmFRREt0dz09

Passcode: 717117

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 924 3763 9930

Passcode: 717117

International numbers available: https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/u/adZFCW31rd

There will also be a Results presentation video with Management that will be available on the Caledonia website at https://www.caledoniamining.com/media/#corpvideos

For further information please contact: