BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce the launch of its Android and Apple iOS native crypto trading apps.

The Netcoins Android app is available on the Google Play store here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netcoins.app

The Netcoins iOS app is available on the Apple Store here:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/netcoins-buy-bitcoin-canada/id1571344881

Highlights of the Netcoins Trading Apps include:

Netcoins offers 6 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple’s XRP (XRP), and Tether (USDT).



0% FUNDING FEES Fund your account via Interac e-Transfers, bank wires or cryptocurrency deposits. Get started with as little as $10. It’s free to fund, always.



SIMPLE TRADING Make instant trades or set up limit orders with a few taps. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, you'll find the Netcoins app an easy way to invest in crypto.



OWN YOUR MONEY & CRYPTO Deposit and withdraw supported cryptocurrencies as well as Canadian and U.S. Dollars. We make it super easy for you to take control of your finances, whether it’s crypto or fiat.



FREE CASH WITHDRAWALS Ready to cash out? Enjoy free cash withdrawals via Interac e-Transfer or bank wires.



SUPPORT 7 DAYS/WEEK We're here to help you every step of the way with support available 7 days/week. Reach our support team via phone, live chat, email or by raising a support ticket. The best way to get in touch with us is always by email at support@netcoins.ca.



COMPLIANT, SAFE & SECURE Netcoins is a registered MSB by FINTRAC. All customer funds are held in cold storage (offline) and are insured with Bitgo, a leader in institutional digital asset custody. In addition, our team uses qlue.io, a blockchain forensics and investigative tool (and Netcoins' sister company) to identify and prevent illicit crypto activities.



Netcoins President, Mitchell Demeter, commented “We are absolutely thrilled to officially be launching both our Android and iOS native trading apps. Netcoins has seen tremendous growth in the past year with our web-based trading platform, and these native apps give our users another great way to access our platform, making trading easier and quicker than ever before.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

