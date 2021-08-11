RTI to Exhibit and Present at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it will exhibit and present at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 , held August 16-19, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. RTI’s booth will showcase the company’s latest product release and how RTI Connext® DDS is the proven software framework for enabling comprehensive connectivity across autonomous systems.

The next critical iteration of the autonomous future is here, as industries move past the hype and build practical, productive and safe autonomy. Systems that were once powered by humans, connected by hardware and operated locally are making way for AI-enabled, software-defined autonomous systems. But the path to autonomy is rife with technical challenges as companies navigate from development to production. To gain a competitive edge, these challenges – connectivity, mobility, security, safety certification as well as the ability to evolve and scale as the industry evolves – must be addressed from the beginning.

As the largest software framework provider for autonomous systems, RTI leads the way with real-world autonomous systems in medical, energy, autonomous vehicles, military, simulation, industrial automation systems and more. Connext DDS serves as the connectivity framework for today’s unmanned systems, and is field proven in over 1,700 design wins, including 250+ autonomous systems. RTI enables rapid prototyping, accelerated development and deployment cycles, and reduced program risk with its rich ecosystem of autonomous system partners.

In addition to exhibiting, RTI Regional Field Application Engineering Manager, John Breitenbach will present on, “ Using Microservices to Build Future-Forward Autonomous Systems. ” In this session, attendees will learn how to:

Leverage microservices to meet your connectivity, mobility, security and safety certification needs

Organize deployments around your business capabilities

Enable your business model and ecosystem



The session will take place on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT at the AUVSI Solutions Theater.



Event Details

What: RTI at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021

When: August 16-19, 2021

Where: Booth #3608, Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313



For more information about RTI at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021, including how to schedule a meeting time with executives, please visit: https://bit.ly/3rSWQk5

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.



