AppHarvest Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest fell sharply after the agriculture technology company reported a $32 million net loss in second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest stock was down over 33% in early morning trading on August 11, 2021.

