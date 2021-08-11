PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: PhenixFIN Corporation PhenixFIN Corporation

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total investment income of $8.7 million; net investment income of $5.4 million
  • $52.9 million in cash on June 30, 2021
  • Net asset value of $156.7 million, or $58.49 per share as of June 30, 2021 vs. $55.30 per share as of September 30, 2020

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “We are pleased with our performance during the first two quarters of being an internally-managed company. We are encouraged by the improvement in NAV and potential opportunities to deploy capital.”

On January 11, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $15 million in share repurchases. Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase from time to time its common stock in open market or other transactions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Under this program, 44,788 shares were repurchased through June 30, 2021. In aggregate through August 10, 2021 64,788 shares have been repurchased at an average price of $32.74/share.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, investment income totaled $8.7 million, of which $8.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to fee income.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, investment income totaled $4.3 million, of which $4.1 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.2 million to fee income.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total net expenses were $3.3 million and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total net expenses were $5.4 million.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.1 million and net unrealized appreciation of $1.5 million. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $(37.9) million and net unrealized appreciation of $46.9 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of June 30, 2021, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $181.6 million and consisted of 42 portfolio companies.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 10 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $13.6 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $52.9 million in cash and $77.8 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities and perform well and operate effectively under an internalized management structure, and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

  June 30,
2021 (Unaudited)		  September 30,
2020		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $109,219,571 and $117,360,954, respectively) $105,407,064  $114,321,948 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $78,821,547 and $92,898,755, respectively)  68,722,983   84,873,023 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $37,489,171 and $117,874,821, respectively)  7,488,473   47,548,578 
Total Investments at fair value  181,618,520   246,743,549 
Cash and cash equivalents  52,864,911   56,522,148 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  289,832   624,524 
Fees receivable  106,528   119,028 
Dividends receivable  66,445   - 
Other assets  1,003,437   2,093,559 
Total Assets $235,949,673  $306,102,808 
         
Liabilities:        
Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $482,346 and $905,624, respectively) $77,364,454  $150,960,662 
Interest and fees payable  -   801,805 
Due to affiliate  -   53,083 
Due to broker  284,067   - 
Management and incentive fees payable  -   1,392,022 
Administrator expenses payable  60,685   156,965 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,547,888   2,108,225 
Deferred revenue  14,003   10,529 
Total Liabilities  79,271,097   155,483,291 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,678,921 and 2,723,709 common shares outstanding, respectively  2,679   2,724 
Capital in excess of par value  670,122,430   672,381,617 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (513,446,533)  (521,764,824)
Total Net Assets $156,678,576  $150,619,517 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $235,949,673  $306,102,808 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $58.49  $55.30 
         

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
June 30		  For the Nine Months Ended
June 30		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Interest Income:            
Interest from investments            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:            
Cash $1,578,657   1,961,009  $4,785,374   7,499,171 
Payment in-kind  186,733   138,018   356,762   465,339 
Affiliated investments:                
Cash  249,157   291,569   797,776   691,010 
Payment in-kind  286,444   487,065   286,444   2,141,327 
Controlled investments:                
Cash  -   -   -   84,505 
Payment in-kind  -   -   -   500,767 
Total interest income  2,300,991   2,877,661   6,226,356   11,382,119 
Dividend income  6,307,408   1,225,000   20,979,143   4,725,000 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  3,862   4,319   5,308   376,747 
Fee income  71,443   202,122   650,323   617,654 
Other income  -   -   78,204   - 
Total Investment Income  8,683,704   4,309,102   27,939,334   17,101,520 
Expenses:                
Base management fees  -   1,317,223   1,146,403   4,966,728 
Interest and financing expenses  1,260,825   2,736,136   4,538,520   12,312,183 
General and administrative expenses  294,022   540,066   856,396   3,140,305 
Salaries and Benefits  679,229   -   1,011,546   - 
Administrator expenses  106,578   614,535   546,372   1,742,419 
Insurance expenses  444,832   333,816   1,404,312   988,394 
Directors fees  179,000   347,500   875,217   960,000 
Professional fees, net  289,200   (511,519)  113,797   (4,796,964)
Expenses before expense support reimbursement and management and incentive fee waivers  3,253,686   5,377,757   10,492,563   19,313,065 
Expense support reimbursement  -   (349,427)  -   (349,427)
Total expenses net of expense support reimbursement and management and incentive fee waivers  3,253,686   5,028,330   10,492,563   18,963,638 
Net Investment Income  5,430,018   (719,228)  17,446,771   (1,862,118)
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                
Net realized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  38,852   (532,253)  4,093,500   (690,167)
Affiliated investments  19,811   -   (10,433,117)  - 
Controlled investments  1,850   (37,389,588)  (40,145,720)  (39,076,425)
Total net realized gains (losses)  60,513   (37,921,841)  (46,485,337)  (39,766,592)
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  (1,794,173)  7,379,695   (773,501)  (8,422,875)
Affiliated investments  1,513,353   8,137,213   (2,072,831)  2,558,480 
Controlled investments  1,759,025   31,389,160   40,325,544   (17,062,311)
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  1,478,205   46,906,068   37,479,212   (22,926,706)
Change in provision for deferred taxes on unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments  -   35,970   -   (49,694)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   (697,191)  (122,355)  (2,481,374)
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  1,538,718   8,323,006   (9,128,480)  (65,224,366)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $6,968,736  $7,603,778  $8,318,291  $(67,086,484)
Weighted Average Basic and diluted earnings per common share $2.60  $2.79  $3.07  $(24.63)
Weighted Average Basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share $2.02  $(0.26) $6.44  $(0.68)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted  2,683,093   2,723,711   2,707,794   2,723,711 