Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 12 August 2021 1.00 pm



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Jokitalo





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokitalo Petteri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210809162517_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,431 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,088 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(4): Volume: 481 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(6): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(7): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(8): Volume: 6,555 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(10): Volume: 39 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(11): Volume: 261 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(13): Volume: 220 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(14): Volume: 940 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(15): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(16): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(17): Volume: 100 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(18): Volume: 605 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(19): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(20): Volume: 713 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(21): Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(22): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(23): Volume: 365 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(24): Volume: 149 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(25): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(26): Volume: 116 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(27): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(28): Volume: 145 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(30): Volume: 157 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(31): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(32): Volume: 537 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(33): Volume: 248 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(34): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(35): Volume: 4,217 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(36): Volume: 566 Unit price: 8.18 EUR

(37): Volume: 2,368 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(38): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(39): Volume: 900 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(40): Volume: 367 Unit price: 8.16 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(40): Volume: 43,835 Volume weighted average price: 8.21626 EUR



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.