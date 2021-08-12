Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 12 August 2021 1.00 pm
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Jokitalo
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokitalo Petteri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210809162517_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,431 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,088 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(4): Volume: 481 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(6): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(7): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(8): Volume: 6,555 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(10): Volume: 39 Unit price: 8.24 EUR
(11): Volume: 261 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(13): Volume: 220 Unit price: 8.2 EUR
(14): Volume: 940 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(15): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(16): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(17): Volume: 100 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(18): Volume: 605 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(19): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(20): Volume: 713 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(21): Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(22): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(23): Volume: 365 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(24): Volume: 149 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(25): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(26): Volume: 116 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(27): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(28): Volume: 145 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(30): Volume: 157 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(31): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(32): Volume: 537 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(33): Volume: 248 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(34): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(35): Volume: 4,217 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(36): Volume: 566 Unit price: 8.18 EUR
(37): Volume: 2,368 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(38): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(39): Volume: 900 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
(40): Volume: 367 Unit price: 8.16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(40): Volume: 43,835 Volume weighted average price: 8.21626 EUR
Scanfil plc
For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com
Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.
Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com