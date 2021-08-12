Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 2021 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 12 August 2021
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday 19th of August 2021. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Thursday 19th of August at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code: 7925407
International Dial-In: +44 (0) 203 0095709
Norway, Oslo: +47 21033922
United States, New York: +1 6467871226
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ejs5nvy8
*****
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.