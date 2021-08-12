Everything Blockchain to Host Investor Conference Call on August 16 to Discuss its Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights and Other Recent Developments

Fleming Island, Florida, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain (OTC: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are excited to discuss our strong second quarter and year-to-date performance which places well on track to achieve our projection of $18 million in revenue for the full year,” commented Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain's Chief Executive Officer. “We also look forward to sharing further insight into current operations, as well as our plans for both short- and long-term growth, including the latest updates on the launch of PulseChain and the four acquisitions we completed in recent months.”

Call Details:

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1- 877-407-9208 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1- 201-493-6784 (International) Conf. ID: 13722057

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 30, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13722057.

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTC: OBTX) is an advanced development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of Blockchain products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are sensible, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.