Seer Bio Partners with Enlight Medical to Commercialize the Proteograph™ Product Suite in China

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Enlight Medical , a leading company in the development, production and distribution of innovative medical diagnostics and therapeutic devices in China. The agreement accelerates commercial availability of Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite to the rapidly expanding Chinese life sciences and clinical markets.



China’s life sciences, pharmaceutical and health care markets are among the largest and the fastest-growing in the world and hold enormous potential for proteomics. With the surging global health care needs in oncology, neurology, and immunology, new tools are needed to accelerate biological insights, identify biomarker targets, and develop novel therapies. Seer’s unbiased, deep, and scalable proteomics platform addresses this demand by enabling pharma and biomedical researchers to discover new biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases, and better understand how healthy cells function.

“We’re experiencing a major shift in how the Chinese population will receive care, which is driving the demand for more therapies to treat disease,” said Dr. Ruilin Zhao, CEO of Enlight Medical, and former China General Manager for Illumina. “Our management team has decades of industry experience and deep connections with leading hospitals and universities in China, so we are well positioned to bring Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite to this booming market of researchers, clinicians, and doctors to help Chinese people have longer and healthier lives.”

Through the partnership, Enlight’s experienced team will manage sales, marketing, and customer service for Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite and pave the way for expanding access to this disruptive platform in China. The Proteograph Product Suite, which leverages Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticle technology, empowers scientists and clinicians to obtain a clearer view of biology by enabling unbiased, deep access to the proteome at a scale never before possible.

“We are thrilled to partner with the highly-experienced and well-respected team at Enlight Medical to accelerate our entry into the Chinese market,” said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Seer. “China represents a significant opportunity for us and our partnership with Enlight will allow us to provide a broad range of customers — spanning academic institutions, commercial and pharmaceutical companies — access to the unique capabilities of our platform earlier than we had originally anticipated. We are excited to embark on this next phase of our commercial expansion and look forward to serving an expanding set of global customers in partnership with Enlight Medical.”

About Seer Bio

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s ability to successfully execute the development and commercialization of its Proteograph; or the combined solution offered by the commercial agreement, the ability of the combined product offering to enable labs to perform unbiased, deep proteomics studies at scale to deliver new levels of insight, speed, and sensitivity, to expand unbiased proteomics discovery efforts, expand application sets, and future collaborations. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Enlight Medical

Enlight Medical Technologies (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is committed to the product development, production, and distribution of innovative medical diagnostics and therapeutic devices. The founding team of the company has successful experience and industry resources in R&D, sales, and marketing. The R&D team is composed of senior engineers graduated from top universities in both China and the United States. The company's product pipeline has a wide layout, covering a variety of innovative products with huge market potential. The company will always take an international vision, uphold the heart of benevolence, based in China, to create a world-class technology provider and product manufacturer of innovative medical devices.

Seer Media Contact:

pr@seer.bio

Enlight Medical Media Contact:

pr@enlight-medical.com

