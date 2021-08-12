Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended July 3, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Recap

Revenue was $160.2 million

Net income of $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $9.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share

Gross margin increased 80 basis points year-over-year to 23.0%

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, an increase of 80 basis points year-over-year



“Ducommun's second quarter results were excellent, as the Company benefited from the continual improvements in our defense markets along with strong operating management and a slowly improving commercial aerospace market,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Revenue increased 9% year-over-year due to military demand, leading to our first quarterly top-line growth since the pandemic began in March 2020. At the same time, Ducommun's gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 23%, net income improved to $0.69 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA increased to 14.6% of revenue. I wanted to mention as well that the gross margin in the quarter was the highest percentage achieved in more than a decade.

“The highlight of the quarter and the year was the recent announcement that Ducommun was selected as an Airbus Detail Parts Partner for the first time in our history and, in tandem, the Company was awarded a five-year contract to provide titanium for key products on the A320 and A330 platforms. This is a significant validation and endorsement for our industry leading titanium business and a major milestone for the Company, strengthening our position as a supplier to Airbus. Given this backdrop, and the overall improving commercial aerospace market dynamics, we are optimistic about growth acceleration in future quarters. Ducommun also has the operating footprint and capacity and is ready to serve the expected higher build rates as the commercial aerospace recovery continues to take hold.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $160.2 million compared to $147.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase of 8.7% was primarily due to the following:

$18.5 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms; partially offset by

$2.1 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This reflects a $4.1 million increase in gross profit due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $1.7 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, or 23.0% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $32.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $10.0 million, or 6.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $3.1 million was due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.8 million, or 8.6% of revenue, compared to $10.7 million, or 7.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million compared to $3.7 million in the comparable period of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower interest rates and a lower outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, compared to $20.3 million, or 13.8% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the net cash provided by operations was $5.5 million compared to $8.6 million during the second quarter of 2020. The lower cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher inventories, higher accounts receivable, lower accounts payable, and lower contract liabilities, partially offset by higher accrued and other liabilities and higher net income.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $102.8 million, compared to $92.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$11.6 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and other military and space platforms; and

$2.8 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $14.4 million, or 14.0% of revenue, compared to $10.4 million, or 11.4% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2020. The year-over-year increase of $3.9 million was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume and favorable product mix.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $57.4 million, compared to $55.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was due to the following:

$6.9 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on various missile platforms and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$4.9 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms and regional and business aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $5.6 million, or 9.7% of revenue, compared to $6.2 million, or 11.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2020. The year-over-year decrease of $0.6 million was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $6.9 million, or 4.3% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 4.5% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $0.6 million.

Conference Call

This call is being webcast and can be accessed directly at the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company's growth or rate of growth and outlook for the second half of 2021 and 2022, estimated build rates in the commercial aerospace market, and the recovery of the aerospace industry and air travel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and Guaymas fire related expenses), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACTS:

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

July 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,002 $ 56,466 Accounts receivable, net 66,745 58,025 Contract assets 172,938 154,028 Inventories 144,604 129,223 Production cost of contracts 8,026 6,971 Other current assets 6,313 5,571 Total Current Assets 410,628 410,284 Property and equipment, Net 109,046 109,990 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,957 16,348 Goodwill 170,830 170,830 Intangibles, net 118,237 124,744 Deferred income taxes 33 33 Other assets 5,348 5,118 Total Assets $ 829,079 $ 837,347 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 66,545 $ 63,980 Contract liabilities 21,870 28,264 Accrued and other liabilities 35,153 40,526 Operating lease liabilities 3,043 3,132 Current portion of long-term debt 7,000 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 133,611 142,902 Long-term debt, less current portion 297,691 311,922 Non-current operating lease liabilities 13,078 14,555 Deferred income taxes 17,994 16,992 Other long-term liabilities 21,235 21,642 Total Liabilities 483,609 508,013 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 119 117 Additional paid-in capital 97,616 97,090 Retained earnings 256,845 241,727 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,110 ) (9,600 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 345,470 329,334 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 829,079 $ 837,347

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net Revenues $ 160,192 $ 147,309 $ 317,343 $ 320,784 Cost of Sales 123,410 114,641 247,461 251,312 Gross Profit 36,782 32,668 69,882 69,472 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 23,690 21,982 46,180 45,160 Restructuring Charges — 661 — 661 Operating Income 13,092 10,025 23,702 23,651 Interest Expense (2,857 ) (3,721 ) (5,663 ) (7,967 ) Income Before Taxes 10,235 6,304 18,039 15,684 Income Tax Expense 1,812 1,214 2,921 2,664 Net Income $ 8,423 $ 5,090 $ 15,118 $ 13,020 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.44 $ 1.28 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.43 $ 1.23 $ 1.10 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 11,878 11,665 11,834 11,638 Diluted 12,248 11,828 12,248 11,845 Gross Profit % 23.0 % 22.2 % 22.0 % 21.7 % SG&A % 14.8 % 15.0 % 14.5 % 14.1 % Operating Income % 8.2 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.4 % Net Income % 5.3 % 3.5 % 4.8 % 4.1 % Effective Tax Rate 17.7 % 19.3 % 16.2 % 17.0 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended %

Change July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

Change July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2020 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 11.8 % $ 102,797 $ 91,950 64.2 % 62.4 % 6.2 % $ 201,901 $ 190,070 63.6 % 59.3 % Structural Systems 3.7 % 57,395 55,359 35.8 % 37.6 % (11.7 ) % 115,442 130,714 36.4 % 40.7 % Total Net Revenues 8.7 % $ 160,192 $ 147,309 100.0 % 100.0 % (1.1 ) % $ 317,343 $ 320,784 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 14,375 $ 10,438 14.0 % 11.4 % $ 26,866 $ 25,560 13.3 % 13.4 % Structural Systems 5,592 6,214 9.7 % 11.2 % 10,720 11,604 9.3 % 8.9 % 19,967 16,652 37,586 37,164 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (6,875 ) (6,627 ) (4.3 ) % (4.5 ) % (13,884 ) (13,513 ) (4.4 ) % (4.2 ) % Total Operating Income $ 13,092 $ 10,025 8.2 % 6.8 % $ 23,702 $ 23,651 7.5 % 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 14,375 $ 10,438 $ 26,866 $ 25,560 Depreciation and Amortization 3,426 3,524 6,849 7,099 Restructuring Charges — 28 — 28 17,801 13,990 17.3 % 15.2 % 33,715 32,687 16.7 % 17.2 % Structural Systems Operating Income 5,592 6,214 10,720 11,604 Depreciation and Amortization 3,501 3,739 6,941 7,428 Restructuring Charges — 633 — 633 Guaymas fire related expenses 692 — 1,167 — 9,785 10,586 17.0 % 19.1 % 18,828 19,665 16.3 % 15.0 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (6,875 ) (6,627 ) (13,884 ) (13,513 ) Depreciation and Amortization 59 64 118 136 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,609 2,250 5,742 4,529 (4,207 ) (4,313 ) (8,024 ) (8,848 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,379 $ 20,263 14.6 % 13.8 % $ 44,519 $ 43,504 14.0 % 13.6 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 1,277 $ 2,117 $ 1,901 $ 2,932 Structural Systems 2,567 467 4,556 2,604 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 3,844 $ 2,584 $ 6,457 $ 5,536

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income July 3, 2021 June 27,

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2020 July 3, 2021 June 27,

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2020 GAAP Operating income $ 13,092 $ 10,025 $ 23,702 $ 23,651 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 14,375 $ 10,438 $ 26,866 $ 25,560 Adjustment: Restructuring charges — 28 — 28 Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 14,375 10,466 14.0 % 11.4 % 26,866 25,588 13.3 % 13.5 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 5,592 6,214 10,720 11,604 Adjustment: Restructuring charges — 633 — 633 Guaymas fire related expenses 692 — 1,167 — Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 6,284 6,847 10.9 % 12.4 % 11,887 12,237 10.3 % 9.4 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (6,875 ) (6,627 ) (13,884 ) (13,513 ) Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (6,875 ) (6,627 ) (13,884 ) (13,513 ) Total adjustments 692 661 1,167 661 Adjusted operating income $ 13,784 $ 10,686 8.6 % 7.3 % $ 24,869 $ 24,312 7.8 % 7.6 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 GAAP Net income $ 8,423 $ 5,090 $ 15,118 $ 13,020 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) — 535 — 535 Guaymas fire related expenses (2) 554 — 934 — Total adjustments 554 535 934 535 Adjusted net income $ 8,977 $ 5,625 $ 16,052 $ 13,555





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.69 $ 0.43 $ 1.23 $ 1.10 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) — 0.05 — 0.05 Guaymas fire related expenses (2) 0.05 — 0.08 — Total adjustments 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.05 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.48 $ 1.31 $ 1.15 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 12,248 11,828 12,248 11,845

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 19.0% for 2020 adjustments.

(2) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for 2021 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

(In thousands) July 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 500,757 $ 515,396 Commercial aerospace 276,244 268,326 Industrial 37,230 24,019 Total $ 814,231 $ 807,741 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 381,895 $ 389,877 Commercial aerospace 49,689 56,719 Industrial 37,230 24,019 Total $ 468,814 $ 470,615 Structural Systems Military and space $ 118,862 $ 125,519 Commercial aerospace 226,555 211,607 Total $ 345,417 $ 337,126

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of July 3, 2021 was $814.2 million compared to $807.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of July 3, 2021 were $728.9 million.