Ducommun Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Strong Finish to 2025; Record Full Year Revenue and Gross Margins

 | Source: Ducommun Incorporated Ducommun Incorporated

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Recap

  • Net revenue of $215.8 million, an increase of 9.4% over Q4 2024
  • Gross margin of 27.7% showed year-over-year growth of 420 bps
  • Net income of $7.4 million increased 10% year-over-year, or $0.48 per diluted share, or 3.4% of revenue
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the quarter of $16.2 million which increased 43% year-over-year, or $1.05 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $37.9 million (increase of 39% year-over-year), or 17.5% of revenue, up 370 bps year-over-year
  • Revenue Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) at a new record of $1.1 billion with book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x

“We continued to make excellent progress to close out year three of our five year VISION 2027 with gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margins at record levels along with Engineered Products at 23% of our revenue mix. In addition, I am very happy to report that in 2025, the Company set a new record for revenue for the third consecutive year, exceeding $800 million for the first time, and getting to $825 million for 2025. In Q4, net revenue grew 9.4% to a new quarterly record of $215.8 million, led by our military and space business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our defense business was fueled by growth in DCO's missiles platforms, fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft platforms. Book-to-bill remained strong during the quarter at 1.3x with orders from missile components driving bookings. With the Department of War's focus on ramping up production and long-term agreements now in place with RTX, our largest customer and Lockheed, we expect our missile franchise to continue to gain strength in 2026 and beyond.

“Ducommun also continues to make strong progress in its margin expansion journey with quarterly gross margins expanding 420 bps year-over-year to 27.7%, and full year gross margins at 26.9%, both new records for us. Adjusted EBITDA margins as well benefited from favorable product mix, expanding 370 bps year-over-year to 17.5%, with full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margins at 16.4%. Solid progress continues towards our VISION 2027 commitment of 18% Adjusted EBITDA with eight quarters to go.

“The tariff environment has not had a material impact on our financial results thus far and with the recent Supreme Court decision, it further mitigates risk on this front. At this time, we do not expect tariffs to have any material impact on our financial outlook. Ducommun is largely a U.S. manufacturer with U.S. workers and our domestic facilities generate more than 95% of Ducommun’s revenue. We are also making progress in mitigating raw materials tariff exposures through either duty exemptions on military products or by passing through to our customers under the terms of our contracts.

“In summary, Q4 was another strong performance for our team and 2025 was another record year for the Company. With Boeing continuing to make significant progress on their production rate ramp and destocking headwinds easing through 2026, our commercial aerospace business is better positioned in the back half of this year and beyond. Growth in defense spending, particularly the significant ramp in missile production activity will be a boost for our military and space segment in 2026 and several years after that. These drivers accompanied by our continued work to expand margins positions us and the DCO shareholder very well going forward.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $215.8 million, compared to $197.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 9.4% increase year-over-year was primarily due to the following in the Company’s key end-use markets:

  • $14.7 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft platforms, a classified program, and missile platforms, partially offset by lower rates on electronic warfare platforms; and
  • $0.5 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to growth in Airbus and higher revenues from in-flight entertainment, partially offset by lower revenues from Boeing on the 737 MAX.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $3.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly due to restocking and last time buys.

Remaining Performance Obligations as of December 31, 2025 reached a new record of $1,106.0 million driven by strong bookings during the quarter and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x. Bookings were driven by strong order flow for missile platforms.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This reflects higher gross profit of $13.4 million, partially offset by higher litigation settlement and related costs of $7.6 million, higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $3.4 million, and higher income tax expense of $2.5 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $16.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $59.8 million, or 27.7% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $46.4 million, or 23.5% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin percentage year-over-year was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower restructuring and other one-time charges related to the shutdown of the Company’s Monrovia performance center.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.0 million, or 6.5% of revenue, compared to $10.4 million, or 5.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher gross profit noted above, partially offset by higher litigation settlement and related costs and higher SG&A expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $24.6 million, or 11.4% of revenue, compared to $16.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million compared to $3.6 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower interest rates partially offset by a higher debt balance in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $37.9 million, or 17.5% of revenue, compared to $27.3 million, or 13.8% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the net cash used in operations was $74.7 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $18.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The lower net cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to litigation settlement and related costs, net, higher accounts receivable, and lower accounts payable, partially offset by lower inventories and higher contract liabilities. Due to the size and one-time nature of litigation settlement and related payments made during the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company is disclosing Non-GAAP adjusted cash flow from operations. Non-GAAP adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $26.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $18.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $119.6 million, compared to $107.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $9.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft, a classified program, and missile platforms, partially offset by lower rates on electronic warfare platforms; partially offset by
  • $0.1 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower rates on large commercial aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher revenues from in-flight entertainment.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $3.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly due to restocking and last time buys.

Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $22.0 million, or 18.4% of revenue, compared to $19.0 million, or 17.7% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume and favorable product mix, partially offset by higher other manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $22.2 million, or 18.6% of revenue, compared to $19.0 million, or 17.7% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $96.2 million, compared to $90.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $5.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft platforms; and
  • $0.5 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to growth in Airbus, partially offset by lower revenues from Boeing on the 737 MAX.

Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $14.6 million, or 15.2% of revenue, compared to $3.2 million, or 3.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, and lower restructuring and other one-time charges related to the shutdown of the Company’s Monrovia performance center. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $17.2 million, or 17.8% of revenue, compared to $8.3 million, or 9.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expense

CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $22.5 million, or 10.4% of total Company revenue, compared to $11.8 million, or 6.0% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher litigation settlement and related costs of $7.6 million, higher stock-based compensation expense of $1.9 million, and higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.3 million, partially offset by lower professional services fees of $0.9 million. Non-GAAP adjusted CG&A expense excluding litigation settlement and related costs for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.9 million compared to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, February 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf51bd118478b4ed0a4f6689b03110c30 

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q4 2025 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated is a leading designer and manufacturer of and provider of manufacturing solutions for high-performance products often used in high-cost-of failure applications primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s expectations relating to its progress towards the financial goals stated in its VISION 2027 strategy, expectations related to the ramp-up in missile production activity serving as a boost for the military and space segment of the Company's defense business in 2026 and beyond, expectations relating to the impact of the current tariff environment on the Company's financial outlook and the Company's progress in mitigating raw materials tariff exposures through duty exemptions or pass-throughs to customers, and expectations relating to the growth of the Company’s commercial aerospace business due to the expected rate ramps and easing of headwinds during the second half of 2026 and beyond. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the cyclicality of our end-use markets, the level of U.S. government defense spending, our customers may experience changes in production rates or delays in the launch and certification of new products, timing of orders from our customers which are subject to cancellation, modification or rescheduling, our ability to obtain additional financing and service existing debt to fund capital expenditures and meet our working capital needs, legal and regulatory risks, including pending litigation matters generally and as well as any potential losses arising from third party subrogation claims related to the Guaymas performance center fire that may become material, the cost of expansion, consolidation and acquisitions, competition, economic and geopolitical developments – including supply chain issues, our ability to successfully implement restructuring, realignment and cost reduction activities that could adversely impact our ability to achieve our strategic objectives, international trade restrictions and our ability to obtain necessary U.S. government approvals for proposed sales to certain foreign customers, the impact of tariffs and elevated interest rates, risks associated with a prolonged partial or total U.S. federal government shutdown, the ability to attract and retain key personnel and avoid labor disruptions, the ability to adequately protect and enforce intellectual property rights, pandemics, disasters – natural or otherwise, and risk of cybersecurity attacks and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, February 26, 2026, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer, litigation settlement and related costs, net, loss extinguishment of debt, other debt refinancing costs, gain on sale of property and other assets, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP cash flow from operating activities, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein may or may not be greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in some of the Company’s programs.

CONTACT:
Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

[Financial Tables Follow]




DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars In thousands)
     
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets    
Current Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $45,289 $37,139
Accounts receivable, net  124,442  109,716
Contract assets  249,845  200,584
Inventories  182,788  196,881
Production cost of contracts  7,178  6,802
Other current assets  16,435  16,959
Total Current Assets  625,977  568,081
Property and Equipment, Net  107,223  109,812
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets  40,077  28,611
Goodwill  244,600  244,600
Intangibles, Net  132,839  149,591
Deferred Income Taxes  15,317  2,239
Other Assets  20,192  23,167
Total Assets $1,186,225 $1,126,101
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts payable $74,653 $75,784
Contract liabilities  40,694  34,445
Accrued and other liabilities  50,934  44,214
Operating lease liabilities  7,817  8,531
Current portion of long-term debt  5,000  12,500
Total Current Liabilities  179,098  175,474
Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion  298,790  229,830
Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities  34,223  21,284
Other Long-Term Liabilities  12,004  16,983
Total Liabilities  524,115  443,571
Commitments and Contingencies    
Shareholders’ Equity    
Common stock  149  148
Additional paid-in capital  235,878  217,523
Retained earnings  419,537  453,475
Accumulated other comprehensive income  6,546  11,384
Total Shareholders’ Equity  662,110  682,530
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $1,186,225 $1,126,101



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Quarterly Information Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Net Revenues $215,798  $197,292  $824,730  $786,551 
Cost of Sales  155,993   150,885   603,115   589,286 
Gross Profit  59,805   46,407   221,615   197,265 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  37,557   34,112   144,377   138,610 
Restructuring Charges  620   1,896   2,237   6,444 
Litigation Settlement and Related Costs, Net  7,630      107,305    
Operating Income (Loss)  13,998   10,399   (32,304)  52,211 
Interest Expense  (3,478)  (3,617)  (12,676)  (15,304)
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt  (581)     (581)   
Other Income, Net        1,746    
Income (Loss) Before Taxes  9,939   6,782   (43,815)  36,907 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  2,495   8   (9,877)  5,412 
Net Income (Loss) $7,444  $6,774  $(33,938) $31,495 
Earnings (Loss) Per Share        
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.50  $0.46  $(2.27) $2.13 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.48  $0.45  $(2.27) $2.10 
Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic  14,989   14,820   14,942   14,774 
Diluted  15,416   15,098   14,942   15,013 
         
Gross Profit %  27.7%  23.5%  26.9%  25.1%
SG&A %  17.4%  17.3%  17.5%  17.7%
Operating Income (Loss) %  6.5%  5.3% (3.9)%  6.6%
Net Income (Loss) %  3.4%  3.4% (4.1)%  4.0%
Effective Tax Rate  25.1%  0.1% 22.5%  14.7%



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
GAAP net income (loss) $7,444  $6,774  $(33,938) $31,495 
Non-GAAP Adjustments:        
Interest expense  3,478   3,617   12,676   15,304 
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,495   8   (9,877)  5,412 
Depreciation  4,053   3,989   16,358   16,328 
Amortization  4,409   4,320   17,299   17,110 
Stock-based compensation expense(1)(2)  7,009   5,083   24,520   17,836 
Restructuring charges(3)  620   2,251   2,237   7,656 
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer     738      3,145 
Litigation settlement and related costs, net  7,630      107,305    
Loss on extinguishment of debt  581      581    
Other debt refinancing costs  152      152    
Gain on sale of property and other assets        (1,746)   
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments     524      2,269 
Adjusted EBITDA $37,871  $27,304  $135,567  $116,555 
Net income (loss) as a % of net revenues  3.4%  3.4% (4.1)        %  4.0%
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues  17.5%  13.8%  16.4%  14.8%

(1) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 included $1.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.

(2) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 included $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(3) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of restructuring charges that were recorded as cost of sales.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  %
Change		 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 % of Net  Revenues
2025		 % of Net  Revenues
2024		 %
Change		 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 % of Net  Revenues
2025		 % of Net  Revenues
2024
Net Revenues                    
Electronic Systems 11.8% $119,626  $106,972  55.4% 54.2% 7.3% $462,682  $431,363  56.1% 54.8%
Structural Systems 6.5%  96,172   90,320  44.6% 45.8% 1.9%  362,048   355,188  43.9% 45.2%
Total Net Revenues 9.4% $215,798  $197,292  100.0% 100.0% 4.9% $824,730  $786,551  100.0% 100.0%
Segment Operating Income                    
Electronic Systems   $21,962  $18,981  18.4% 17.7%   $82,174  $73,666  17.8% 17.1%
Structural Systems    14,573   3,248  15.2% 3.6%    46,417   24,964  12.8% 7.0%
     36,535   22,229         128,591   98,630     
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)    (22,537)  (11,830) (10.4)        % (6.0)        %    (160,895)  (46,419) (19.5)        % (5.9)        %
Total Operating Income (Loss)   $13,998  $10,399  6.5% 5.3%   $(32,304) $52,211  (3.9)        % 6.6%
Adjusted EBITDA                    
Electronic Systems                    
Operating Income   $21,962  $18,981        $82,174  $73,666     
Depreciation and Amortization    3,608   3,586         14,302   14,455     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense    111   110         405   351     
Restructuring (Credits) Charges    (101)  (385)        141   177     
     25,580   22,292  21.4% 20.8%    97,022   88,649  21.0% 20.6%
Structural Systems                    
Operating Income    14,573   3,248         46,417   24,964     
Depreciation and Amortization    4,751   4,638         18,933   18,696     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense    96   114         477   375     
Restructuring Charges    721   2,636         2,096   7,479     
Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments       524            2,269     
     20,141   11,160  20.9% 12.4%    67,923   53,783  18.8% 15.1%
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)                    
Operating loss    (22,537)  (11,830)        (160,895)  (46,419)    
Depreciation and Amortization    103   85         422   287     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense    6,802   4,859         23,638   17,110     
Other Debt Refinancing Costs    152            152        
Professional Fees related to Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Offer       738            3,145     
Litigation Settlement and Related Costs, Net    7,630            107,305        
     (7,850)  (6,148)        (29,378)  (25,877)    
Adjusted EBITDA   $37,871  $27,304  17.5% 13.8%   $135,567  $116,555  16.4% 14.8%
                     
Capital Expenditures                    
Electronic Systems   $1,712  $1,958        $5,976  $4,908     
Structural Systems    2,243   2,109         8,515   6,281     
Corporate Administration    44   196         166   3,220     
Total Capital Expenditures   $3,999  $4,263        $14,657  $14,409     

(1)   Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 %
of Net  Revenues
2025		 %
of Net  Revenues
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 %
of Net  Revenues
2025		 %
of Net  Revenues
2024
GAAP Operating income (loss) $13,998  $10,399      $(32,304) $52,211     
                 
GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $21,962  $18,981      $82,174  $73,666     
Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems:                
Restructuring (credits) charges  (101)  (385)      141   177     
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets  373   373       1,493   1,493     
Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems  272   (12)      1,634   1,670     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems  22,234   18,969  18.6% 17.7%  83,808   75,336  18.1% 17.5%
                 
GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems  14,573   3,248       46,417   24,964     
Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems:                
Restructuring charges  721   2,636       2,096   7,479     
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments     524          2,269     
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets  1,859   1,859       7,437   7,437     
Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems  2,580   5,019       9,533   17,185     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems  17,153   8,267  17.8% 9.2%  55,950   42,149  15.5% 11.9%
                 
GAAP Operating loss - Corporate  (22,537)  (11,830)      (160,895)  (46,419)    
Adjustments to GAAP operating loss - Corporate:                
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer     738          3,145     
Other debt refinancing costs  152          152        
Litigation settlement and related costs, net  7,630          107,305        
Total adjustments to GAAP operating loss - Corporate  7,782   738       107,457   3,145     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate  (14,755)  (11,092)      (53,438)  (43,274)    
Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income  10,634   5,745       118,624   22,000     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $24,632  $16,144  11.4% 8.2% $86,320  $74,211  10.5% 9.4%



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
GAAP net income (loss) $7,444  $6,774  $(33,938) $31,495 
Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss):        
Restructuring charges  620   2,251   2,237   7,656 
Litigation settlement and related costs, net  7,630      107,305    
Gain on sale of property and other assets        (1,746)   
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer     738      3,145 
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments     524      2,269 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets  2,232   2,232   8,930   8,930 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  581      581    
Other debt refinancing costs  152      152    
Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes  11,215   5,745   117,459   22,000 
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) $(2,426) $(1,149) $(26,067) $(4,400)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income $16,233  $11,370  $57,454  $49,095 


  Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (“EPS”) $0.48  $0.45  $(2.27) $2.10 
Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:        
Restructuring charges  0.04   0.15   0.15   0.51 
Litigation settlement and related costs, net  0.49      7.01    
Gain on sale of property and other assets        (0.11)   
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer     0.05      0.21 
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments     0.03      0.15 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets  0.14   0.15   0.58   0.59 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  0.04      0.04    
Other debt refinancing costs  0.01      0.01  $ 
Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes  0.72   0.38   7.68   1.46 
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) $(0.15) $(0.08) $(1.70) $(0.29)
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS(2) $1.05  $0.75  $3.75  $3.27 
         
GAAP weighted-average shares - basic  14,989   14,820   14,942   14,774 
GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted  15,416   15,098   14,942   15,013 
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted(3)  15,416   15,098   15,315   15,013 

(1)   Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2025 and 2024 adjustments, except for litigation settlement and related costs, net, which utilized the incremental tax rate of 22.4%.

(2)   Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS will not foot for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 as the GAAP net loss per share was calculated using the GAAP weighted-average shares - basic but the adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS and Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS were calculated using the Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted.

(3)   In periods of GAAP net loss, non-GAAP weighted-average shares differs from GAAP weighted-average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP CORPORATE GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE TO
ADJUSTED CORPORATE GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
GAAP Corporate general and administrative expenses $22,537  $11,830 $160,895  $46,419
Non-GAAP Adjustments:        
Litigation settlement and related costs, net  (7,630)    (107,305)  
Non-GAAP adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses $14,907  $11,830 $53,590  $46,419



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO
ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(74,687) $18,424 $(33,405) $34,180
Non-GAAP Adjustments:        
Litigation settlement and related costs, net  101,212     103,220   
Non-GAAP adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $26,525  $18,424 $69,815  $34,180



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  (In thousands)
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Consolidated Ducommun    
Military and space $706,546 $624,785
Commercial aerospace  477,641  415,905
Industrial  18,762  20,129
Total $1,202,949 $1,060,819
Electronic Systems    
Military and space $517,727 $459,546
Commercial aerospace  90,031  76,291
Industrial  18,762  20,129
Total $626,520 $555,966
Structural Systems    
Military and space $188,819 $165,239
Commercial aerospace  387,610  339,614
Total $576,429 $504,853

* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2025 were $1,106.0 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2025 was $1,202.9 million compared to $1,060.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Beginning January 1, 2026, Ducommun will no longer disclose backlog information but instead, will be disclosing only RPO as the Company believes it will be more useful to investors in assessing future revenue of the Company.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO CALCULATION - SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Non-GAAP Bookings, net $290,617 $252,798 $918,145 $972,457
GAAP Net revenues  215,798  197,292  824,730  786,551
Non-GAAP book-to-bill ratio  1.3  1.3  1.1  1.2



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading