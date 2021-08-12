Phunware Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“We were extremely encouraged by the continued operational momentum for our business during Q2 despite the ongoing pandemic, as we further accelerated our MaaS platform vision and adoption across a number of key fronts including new product introduction and indirect channel expansion,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Not only have we formally rolled out our entire blockchain-enabled Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem specific to PhunToken, PhunCoin and PhunWallet on a direct-to-consumer basis as promised, but we have also executed a brand new, global, multi-year distribution agreement with an anchor Fortune 500 distribution partner for our indirect channel. Looking ahead, I am confident that the near-term and long-term opportunities for our business are promising, as we enter the second half of the year with a solid balance sheet, a growing pipeline of customers and a robust slate of enterprise cloud solutions for mobile.”
Second Quarter 2021 Summary Financial Results
- Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $1.4 million
- Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $1.2 million
- Net Loss was $(8.3) million
- Net Loss per Share was $(0.12)
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $(2.7) million
“We are pleased with the efforts our team has made to build the pipeline and drive new customer and partner relationships in the face of continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “These relationships take time to build, but we are pleased to see that total backlog is trending up quarter over quarter and we are working hard to build off that momentum into the second half of 2021. Phunware is well positioned for success as we continue to reduce liabilities, eliminate debt and focus efforts on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”
Recent Business Highlights
- Notable Corporate Developments:
- Notable Customer and Partner Wins:
- Notable Product Updates:
Conference Call Information
Phunware management will host a conference call today (August 12, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 844-369-8774 in the United States, or 862-298-0844 from international locations. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|June 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,714
|$
|3,940
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $242 and $356 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|659
|664
|Digital currencies
|773
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,586
|304
|Total current assets
|5,732
|4,908
|Property and equipment, net
|—
|13
|Goodwill
|25,915
|25,900
|Intangible assets, net
|54
|111
|Deferred tax asset
|537
|537
|Restricted cash
|91
|91
|Right-of-use asset
|1,606
|—
|Other assets
|276
|276
|Total assets
|$
|34,211
|$
|31,836
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,039
|$
|8,462
|Accrued expenses
|1,972
|5,353
|Accrued legal settlement
|1,500
|3,000
|Lease liability
|516
|—
|Deferred revenue
|2,010
|2,397
|PhunCoin deposits
|1,202
|1,202
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net
|83
|4,435
|Warrant liability
|1,836
|1,614
|Total current liabilities
|16,158
|26,463
|Long-term debt
|3,720
|3,762
|Long-term debt - related party
|195
|195
|Deferred tax liability
|537
|537
|Deferred revenue
|1,779
|2,678
|Lease liability
|1,343
|—
|Deferred rent
|—
|180
|Total liabilities
|23,732
|33,815
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 72,742,689 and 56,380,111 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|7
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|177,254
|144,156
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(323
|)
|(338
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(166,459
|)
|(145,803
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|10,479
|(1,979
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|34,211
|$
|31,836
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share information)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net revenues
|$
|1,436
|$
|2,213
|$
|3,082
|$
|4,853
|Cost of revenues
|1,124
|768
|1,816
|1,859
|Gross profit
|312
|1,445
|1,266
|2,994
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|639
|277
|1,195
|882
|General and administrative
|3,021
|3,760
|5,779
|7,705
|Research and development
|846
|378
|1,898
|1,239
|Total operating expenses
|4,506
|4,415
|8,872
|9,826
|Operating loss
|(4,194
|)
|(2,970
|)
|(7,606
|)
|(6,832
|)
|Other expense:
|Interest expense
|(1,845
|)
|(460
|)
|(4,064
|)
|(561
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(2,184
|)
|(81
|)
|(7,952
|)
|(81
|)
|Impairment of digital currency
|(776
|)
|—
|(776
|)
|—
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liability
|663
|—
|(222
|)
|—
|Other income (expense)
|43
|—
|(36
|)
|—
|Total other expense
|(4,099
|)
|(541
|)
|(13,050
|)
|(642
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(8,293
|)
|(3,511
|)
|(20,656
|)
|(7,474
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net loss
|(8,293
|)
|(3,511
|)
|(20,656
|)
|(7,474
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|5
|(3
|)
|15
|(75
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(8,288
|)
|$
|(3,514
|)
|$
|(20,641
|)
|$
|(7,549
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|71,620
|41,869
|68,103
|40,982
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(20,656
|)
|$
|(7,474
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|2,770
|227
|Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
|222
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|7,952
|81
|Impairment of digital currencies
|776
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|2,438
|1,750
|Other adjustments
|142
|79
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|237
|815
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(416
|)
|(193
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,282
|)
|356
|Accrued expenses
|(3,334
|)
|877
|Accrued legal settlement
|(1,500
|)
|—
|Lease liability payments
|(434
|)
|—
|Deferred revenue
|(1,286
|)
|(1,268
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(14,371
|)
|(4,750
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of digital currencies
|(1,497
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,497
|)
|—
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|9,981
|5,436
|Proceeds from related party bridge loans
|—
|560
|Payments on senior convertible notes
|(25,095
|)
|—
|Payments on related party notes
|—
|(455
|)
|Net repayments on factoring agreement
|—
|(714
|)
|Proceeds from PhunCoin deposits
|—
|(200
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
|70
|85
|Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
|29,670
|—
|Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments
|—
|—
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|14,626
|4,712
|Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
|16
|(79
|)
|Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
|(1,226
|)
|(117
|)
|Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|4,031
|362
|Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|2,805
|$
|245
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|1,287
|$
|328
|Income taxes paid
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:
|Proceeds not received related to sales of common stock
|$
|867
|$
|—
|Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees
|$
|66
|$
|1,014
|Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of Senior Convertible Note
|$
|—
|$
|2,266
|Reacquisition of equity component of Senior Convertible Note
|$
|—
|$
|(1,299
|)
|Equity classified cash conversion feature of Senior Convertible Note
|$
|—
|$
|219
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net loss
|$
|(8,293
|)
|$
|(3,511
|)
|$
|(20,656
|)
|$
|(7,474
|)
|Add back: Depreciation and amortization
|25
|38
|58
|88
|Add back: Interest expense
|1,845
|460
|4,064
|561
|EBITDA
|(6,423
|)
|(3,013
|)
|(16,534
|)
|(6,825
|)
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|1,383
|1,115
|2,438
|1,750
|Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,184
|81
|7,952
|81
|Add back: Impairment of digital currencies
|776
|—
|776
|—
|(Less) Add back: (Gain) Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
|(663
|)
|—
|222
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,743
|)
|$
|(1,817
|)
|$
|(5,146
|)
|$
|(4,994
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Gross profit
|$
|312
|$
|1,445
|$
|1,266
|$
|2,994
|Add back: Amortization of intangibles
|3
|6
|7
|13
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|323
|62
|532
|113
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|638
|$
|1,513
|$
|1,805
|$
|3,120
|Adjusted gross margin
|44.4
|%
|68.4
|%
|58.6
|%
|64.3
|%
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues
|Platform subscriptions and services
|$
|1,180
|$
|2,023
|$
|(843
|)
|(41.7
|)
|%
|Application transaction
|256
|190
|66
|34.7
|%
|Net revenues
|$
|1,436
|$
|2,213
|$
|(777
|)
|(35.1
|)
|%
|Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues
|82.2
|%
|91.4
|%
|Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues
|17.8
|%
|8.6
|%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues
|Platform subscriptions and services
|$
|2,701
|$
|4,414
|$
|(1,713
|)
|(38.8
|)
|%
|Application transaction
|381
|439
|(58
|)
|(13.2
|)
|%
|Net revenues
|$
|3,082
|$
|4,853
|$
|(1,771
|)
|(36.5
|)
|%
|Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues
|87.6
|%
|91.0
|%
|Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues
|12.4
|%
|9.0
|%