Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that it received notice today that Johan Holtzhausen, a non-executive director of the Company, has purchased a total of 1,200 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at an average price per depositary interest of GBP8.89. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen holds an interest in 21,025 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

Further details of the transaction are set out below.   For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford		Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
  
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray		Tel: +44 207 138 3204
  
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameJohan Holtzhausen
2Reason for the notification        
a)Position/status
Non-executive director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
   GBP8.891,200 
      
d)Aggregated information        

- Aggregated volume        

- Price


1,200

GBP8.89 each
e)Date of the transaction
12 August 2021
f)Place of the transactionAIM


