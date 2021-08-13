Global High End Greenhouse Market is expected to reach US$ 85,136.6 Million by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global High End Greenhouse Market to Reach US$ 85,136.6 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

The global high end greenhouse market was valued at US$ 49,879.4 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global High End Greenhouse Market:

Growing floriculture is among one of the major factors expected to drive the demand for high end greenhouse during the forecast period. Flowers have always been in demand and its demand is expected to grow in the near future. Moreover, as expenditure on various occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, birthday celebrations, and political rallies is growing, the demand for specific flowers irrespective of season is also expected to grow. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global flower and ornamental plants market is expected to exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 6% between 2020 and 2027.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global high end greenhouse market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Increasing demand for commercial greenhouse is expected to drive demand for high end greenhouse. The demand for commercial greenhouse has been on the rise owing to their benefits like more production yield in a minimum area, need for plant protection, and vigilant monitoring of field.

Among product type, peppers greenhouse is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to obtaining a higher quality yield of pepper from a small area in the greenhouse. Thus, players engaged in pepper production are constantly engaged in adopting advanced technologies. For instance, in September 2020, Red Sun Farms, a North American greenhouse grower, adopted a new lighting technology for year-round supplies of pepper at its production facility in Ontario, Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global high end greenhouse market include Texas Greenhouse Company Inc., Nexus Corporation, Certhon, Dutch Greenhouses, Conley's Manufacturing and Sales, Netafim, The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation, LumiGrow, Poly-Tex, Inc., United Greenhouse Systems, Inc., CMF Groupe, China Agrotime, Artigianfer srl, Atlas Manufacturing Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., Ludy Greenhouse Manufacturing Corporation, Stuppy Greenhouse, The BARRE Company, Asthor Greenhouse Manufacturer, Ammerlaan Construction, Greenhouse Kenya Company, Grekkon Limited, Illuminum Greenhouses, Haygrove Limited, Sunmax Greenhouse, GGS Structures Inc., Rimol Greenhouse Systems, Idroterm Serre Srl, and MSC Invernaderos

Key players are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase their geographical presence and gain a stronger customer base. In March 2021, Netafim acquired Gakon, a Dutch-based greenhouse company. The acquisition will help Netafim to meet growing demand for local food production in all climates.

Market Segmentation:

Global High End Greenhouse Market, By Covering Material: Plastic Glass Others

Global High End Greenhouse Market, By Product Type: Tomato Greenhouse Cucumber Greenhouse Eggplant Greenhouse Pepper Greenhouse Others

Global High End Greenhouse Market, By Component Type: HVAC Systems Control Systems & Sensors Valves & Pumps Irrigation System Material Handling LED Grow Lights Others

Global High End Greenhouse Market, By Application: Residential Commercial

Global High End Greenhouse Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Rest of Middle East Africa Kenya Nigeria South Africa Ghana Rest of Africa



