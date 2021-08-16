AVX Earns a Prestigious Gold Level 2020 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, has received a Gold Level 2020 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award, marking the fourth time the company has earned this prestigious honor in the past five years. Bestowed by TTI, Inc., the world’s leading authorized specialty distributor of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components, the award recognizes AVX for having successfully fulfilled many key quality performance metrics designed to elevate supplier and distributor performance in order to achieve maximum customer satisfaction in Europe.

TTI’s Supplier Excellence Awards represent the highest possible recognition of a supplier’s annual performance with regard to quality acceptance, ship-to-commit delivery date, effective business systems, ease of doing business, and both the quality and efficacy of field employee and management relationships. The Gold Level 2020 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award specifically honors AVX for the successful fulfillment of critical performance metrics including on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer-reported quality, administrative quality, operations and business systems, and sales and management support.

“We are very pleased to announce that AVX has again been recognized amongst the top achievers in our annual TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award Program, marking four years of award-winning performance in the last five years,” said Geoff Breed, Vice President, Marketing, TTI Europe. “This significant achievement not only represents the hard work and dedication of AVX employees; it also represents the company’s comprehensive commitment to operational excellence and delivering outstanding customer service and satisfaction, which are qualities we’re very grateful to have in our supplier partners.”

“We are thrilled to have earned our fourth TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award in five years,” said Alex Schenkel, AVX’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “Our employees take great pride in their work and consistently strive to exceed quality performance standards, provide exceptional customer service, and ensure customer satisfaction. As such, every one of us here at AVX is proud to have contributed to the success that earned this latest honor, especially given the many unique challenges that 2020 had in store. We look forward to both maintaining and improving upon the many quality performance metrics recognized by this annual award, as well as to another year of providing the TTI team with high-level support worthy of our longstanding and highly valued supplier partnership.”

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com

About TTI

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com.

About AVX

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world.

