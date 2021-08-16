30 Pharmacies Participating in CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program, with NCPA, ADCES, OmniSYS Support

Alexandria, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Community Pharmacists Association, in collaboration with the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists and OmniSYS, is pleased to announce that 30 neighborhood pharmacies have been selected to receive training and financial support to become Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recognized National Diabetes Prevention Program providers. The National DPP is a nationwide effort that created partnerships between public and private organizations to offer evidence-based, cost-effective interventions that help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. This is the second cohort of pharmacies participating in the joint NCPA-ADCES-OmniSYS initiative. Eighteen pharmacies were recruited last year for the initial group.



“Expanded pharmacy offerings show a commitment to the well-being of your patients and your community; they can quite literally change the trajectory of peoples’ health journey,” said NCPA President Brian Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs, Kan. “It’s great that so many pharmacies are eager to participate in the National Diabetes Prevention Program and make these important lifestyle change services accessible to their patients.”



“ADCES is proud to continue our work with NCPA to train pharmacy-based care teams and connect people with prediabetes to proven, person-centered and team-based care,” said Leslie Kolb, RN, BSN, MBA, ADCES Chief Science, Practice & Learning Officer. “Through our lifestyle coach training and technical assistance, we look forward to supporting the next 30 pharmacies as they activate successful programs to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.”



“A significant number of Americans are living with pre-diabetes, and the majority will progress to a full diabetes diagnosis without intervention. OmniSYS is thrilled to work alongside NCPA, ADCES and community pharmacies across the country to help pharmacists engage in life-changing diabetes prevention encounters that will help turn the tide on the diabetes epidemic,” said David Pope, PharmD, CDE, OmniSYS chief innovation officer. “With a billing-enabled pharmacy EHR, OmniSYS supports pharmacists in their roles as providers and helps pharmacies operationalize clinical services, including this diabetes prevention-focused initiative.”



The 2021 cohort of participating community pharmacies includes: Atlantis Pharmacy in Atlantis, Fla.; Avant Pharmacy and Wellness in Charlotte, N.C.; Bluegrass Family Pharmacy in Richmond, Ky.; Chad’s Payless Pharmacy, in Florence, Ala.; Community Care RX in Malvern, Ark.; Danhauer Drug Company in Owensboro, Ky.; Day’s Miami Heights Pharmacy in Cincinnati; Duncan’s Pharmacy in Dyer, Tenn.; Eastern Carolina Medical Center Pharmacy in Benson, N.C.; Eldon Drug Co. in Eldon, Mo.; Fricks Pharmacy in Milton, Fla.; Glenn’s Prescription Center/Glenn’s Apothecary in Salem, Ky.; IHS Pharmacy & Gifts in Metter, Ga.; Jolley’s Compounding Pharmacy in Salt Lake City; K&M Pharmacy in Kingsport, Tenn.; Main Street Pharmacy 3 in Bridgeport, Conn.; McDowell’s Pharmacy in Scotland Neck, N.C.; Medicine Mart of Lexington in Lexington, S.C.; Mitchell’s Drug Stores on the Boulevard in Neosho, Mo.; Pathway Pharmacy, in Ocala, Fla.; Pharmacy Shop in Pocatello, Idaho; Poole’s Pharmacy in Marietta, Ga; Prescription Shop of Stuart in Stuart, Fla.; R&J Drug Company 2 in Johnson City, Tenn.; Sango Pharmacy in Clarksville, Tenn.; Soleil Pharmacy in Glen Burnie, Md.; Super Health Pharmacy in Staten Island, N.Y.; TT Healthcare in Rosemead, Calif.; Uptown Pharmacy in Westerville, Ohio; and Willey Pharmacy in Bear, Del.



Program support for the pharmacies will feature CDC-approved lifestyle coach training provided by ADCES to select pharmacy staff who will deliver the National DPP lifestyle change program, as well as access to an OmniSYS platform that will facilitate intervention, documentation, and education. Additionally, it is anticipated that this support along with a financial incentive will enhance the pharmacies’ opportunity to become CDC-recognized programs under the CDC Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program.



###

About NCPA



Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing more than 21,000 pharmacies that employ 250,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpa.org.

https://ncpa.org/

About ADCES



ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).



About OmniSYS



OmniSYS is a technology company with 25+ years of experience working with pharmacies, payers, providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers. We leverage this unique market insight along with our pharmacy workflow expertise to deliver valuable solutions that help pharmacies thrive in the changing pharmacy landscape. Our solutions help pharmacies engage patients, grow clinical services and improve financial performance. OmniSYS currently serves over 30,000 pharmacies, connects to hundreds of payers and touches millions of patient lives. You can visit us at omnisys.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.