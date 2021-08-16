Montauk Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $31.7 million, increased 13.5% year-over-year

Net Income (loss) of ($4.7) million, increased 193.9% year-over-year

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, decreased (41.5%) year-over-year

RNG production of 1.4 million MMBtu, declined (8.2%) year-over-year

Montauk’s second quarter revenue results reflect improvement based on higher revenues recognized under counterparty sharing agreements. The Company also announced two important medium- and long-term growth strategies during the second quarter. First, the feedstock agreement amendment at our Pico facility which we expect to enhance our existing agricultural digested gas business. Second, our North Carolina technology acquisition and on-boarding of the principals associated with the technology which we expect to expand our agricultural feedstock processing and further diversify the revenues of the Company.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $31.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million (13.5%) compared to $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The primary driver for this increase is higher revenues recognized under counterparty sharing agreements within our RNG segment. Operating and maintenance expenses for our RNG facilities in the second quarter of 2021 were $10.2 million, an increase of $3.1 million (43.0%) as compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Newly commissioned sites within our RNG segment contributed $1.0 million in operating and maintenance expenses. Total general and administrative expenses were $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.6 million (95.0%) compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Included within general and administrative expenses was $2.2 million related to stock-based compensation costs primarily associated with our initial public offering (“IPO”) and reorganization transactions, including an equity exchange and a distribution involving Montauk Holdings Limited and Montauk Holdings USA, LLC. Operating loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, a decrease of $4.1 million (115.0%) compared to an operating profit of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. We recorded an adjustment of $0.7 million in operating and maintenance expenses to reduce the carrying value of RINs we purchased and held as inventory during the second quarter of 2021.Net income (loss) in the second quarter of 2021 was ($4.7 million), a decrease of ($3.1 million) (193.9%) compared to ($1.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Operations Results

We produced 1.4 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”) of RNG during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.1 million MMBtus (8.2%) compared to the 1.5 million MMBtus produced in the second quarter of 2020. Our McCarty facility produced 0.1 million less RNG related to process equipment failures during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. We produced approximately 47 megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 4 MWh (7.8%), compared to the 51 MWh produced in second quarter of 2020. Our Security facility had no production in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3 MWh produced in the second quarter of 2020 while projects to restore the engines are ongoing and currently anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https: / /ir . mont a ukren e w a bles . com

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data):

As of

June 30,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,350 $ 20,992 Accounts and other receivables, net 10,124 5,449 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,571 6,044 Total current assets $ 31,045 $ 32,485 Restricted cash - non-current $ 573 $ 567 Property, plant and equipment, net 184,226 187,046 Related party receivable 7,140 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 13,411 14,033 Deferred tax assets 10,560 14,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 450 586 Other assets 4,243 3,817 Total assets $ 251,648 $ 253,356 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,294 $ 5,964 Accrued liabilities 12,683 11,539 Current portion of lease liability 292 282 Income taxes payable 265 — Current portion of derivative instruments 957 1,185 Current portion of long-term debt 9,584 9,492 Total current liabilities $ 29,075 $ 28,462 Long-term debt, less current portion $ 51,449 $ 56,268 Non-current portion of lease liability 177 320 Non-current portion of derivative instruments 579 1,075 Asset retirement obligation 5,824 5,689 Other liabilities 1,920 1,920 Total liabilities $ 89,024 $ 93,734 STOCKHOLDERS’ AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY Members’ equity $ — $ 159,622 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 690,000,000 shares; 143,584,827 shares issued at June 30, 2021; 141,015,213 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 1,410 — Treasury stock, at cost, 950,214 shares at June 30, 2021 (10,813 ) — Additional paid-in capital 190,944 — Retained deficit (18,917 ) — Total stockholders’ and members’ equity $ 162,624 $ 159,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ and members’ equity $ 251,648 $ 253,356

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and per share data):

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Total operating revenues $ 31,674 $ 27,908 $ 63,121 $ 46,312 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance expenses $ 13,187 $ 10,125 $ 23,830 $ 19,961 General and administrative expenses 7,341 3,765 27,761 7,204 Royalties, transportation, gathering and production fuel 5,986 5,248 12,204 8,189 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,660 5,302 11,396 10,650 Gain on insurance proceeds — (94 ) (82 ) (750 ) Impairment loss — — 626 278 Transaction costs 37 — 125 — Total operating expenses $ 32,211 $ 24,346 $ 75,860 $ 45,532 Operating income (loss) $ (537 ) $ 3,562 $ (12,739 ) $ 780 Other expenses: Interest expense 720 859 1,366 $ 3,073 Other expense 10 60 45 34 Total other expenses $ 730 $ 919 $ 1,411 $ 3,107 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (1,267 ) $ 2,643 $ (14,150 ) $ (2,327 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,385 4,226 4,767 (6,560 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,652 ) $ (1,583 ) $ (18,917 ) $ 4,233 Loss per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 141,015,213 141,015,213 Diluted 141,015,213 141,015,213

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (18,917 ) $ 4,233 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,396 10,650 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 4,262 (6,614 ) Stock-based compensation 17,139 239 Related party receivables — 164 Derivative mark-to-market and settlements (724 ) 1,774 Gain on property insurance proceeds (82 ) (750 ) Net loss on sale of assets 22 — Accretion of asset retirement obligations 215 169 Amortization of debt issuance costs 271 362 Impairment loss 626 278 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables and other current assets (3,553 ) (2,285 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 590 150 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,245 $ 8,370 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures $ (4,469 ) $ (10,454 ) Asset Acquisition (4,142 ) - Cash collateral deposits, net - 13 Proceeds from sale of assets 8 — Proceeds from insurance recovery 82 750 Net cash used in investing activities $ (8,521 ) $ (9,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of long-term debt $ — $ 8,500 Repayments of long-term debt (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from initial public offering 15,593 — Treasury stock purchase (10,813 ) — Loan to Montauk Holdings Limited (7,140 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (7,360 ) $ 3,500 Net increase (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (4,636 ) $ 2,179 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 21,559 $ 10,362 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,923 $ 12,541 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,350 $ 11,939 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - current — 35 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - non-current 573 567 $ 16,923 $ 12,541

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(in thousands):

The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended,

June 30 2021 2020 Net Loss $ (4,652 ) $ (1,583 ) Depreciation and Amortization 5,660 5,302 Interest expense 720 859 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,385 4,226 EBITDA 5,113 8,804 Transaction costs 37 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,150 $ 8,804

The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Six months ended,

June 30 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ (18,917 ) $ 4,233 Depreciation and Amortization 11,396 10,650 Interest expense 1,366 3,073 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,767 (6,560 ) EBITDA (1,388 ) 11,396 Impairment loss (1) 626 278 Transaction costs 125 — Non-cash hedging charges — 388 Adjusted EBITDA $ (637 ) $ 12,062

(1) During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded an impairment of $626 related to a landfill hosts request for us to decommission a facility previously converted to an RNG facility. We were previously contractually obligated to maintain this facility. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded an impairment of $278 termination of a development agreement related to our Pico acquisition.