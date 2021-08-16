Saxena White P.A. Launches its Women’s Alliance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White is pleased to announce the launch of its Women’s Alliance, which will be chaired by Director Marisa N. DeMato. The Women’s Alliance will bring together pioneering women in the pension, investment and legal communities through a series of events hosted throughout the year. Saxena White recognizes the importance of women empowering women as well as the benefits of providing educational content that fosters women-centered development and leadership, and the Firm is excited to establish a platform for forward-thinking women to share their expertise and their experiences.



“It is an honor to Chair Saxena White’s Women’s Alliance,” said Marisa DeMato, “and I look forward to collaborating with women from all over the world, as we work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. This is not a moment, this is a movement – and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Saxena White is a nationally certified woman- and minority-owned law firm that focuses on securities litigation and shareholder rights and is strongly committed to the advancement of women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. For more information about the firm, please go to www.saxenawhite.com

