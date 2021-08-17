Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health interim report January-June 2021

English Swedish

A continued focus on Sweden, SaaS subscriptions increase, Largest ever investment in sales and marketing

April – June 2021

Net sales were KSEK 5,976 (5,744)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3,012 (-4,565)

The operating result was KSEK -2,776 (-4,251)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.3)

January – June 2021

Net sales were KSEK 11,746 (11,829)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -6,582 (-8,135)

The operating result was KSEK -6,130 (-9,239)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.2 (-0.5)

At the end of Q2 2021, the company had about MSEK 2.1 in accounts receivable from result-based contracts, accrued during Q42018–Q42020, of which SEK 2 million have been recognised as revenue during Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.

During the past quarter, we have had a continued focus on sales, which has resulted in a growing sales pipeline.

Systematic investment for growth

To further focus on sales, we performed a directed new share issue during the quarter and initiated a partnership with Megadeals International AB, who will be working with us going forward to support our sales.

We have signed a new contract regarding our SaaS solution Health Manager with Adecco Sweden AB, for a pilot project extending over six months and encompassing 900 users. After the initial project, there is an option for extension and increasing the number of users.

Expanded offer

On the partner side, we have expanded our ecosystem through a contract with the Swedish health tech company Zebrain, who offers online coaching. Thus, we have expanded our offer to encompass coaching services online. It is our ambition to offer our clients a platform and an ecosystem that covers all the needs related to caring for employees’ health, commitment, and sick leave. This partnership is one step in that direction, making things easier for our clients.



As regards the company’s cash flow, its status is as planned.

SaaS subscriptions continue to increase

As of June 30, we have 53,000 subscribers.

Jyrki Eklund

CEO and President

Aino Health AB

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on August 17, 2021.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en .

