CAULIPOWER Introduces “Bigger” Stone-Fired Cauliflower Crust Pizzas With Innovative Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 cauliflower crust pizza, is now making their award-winning pizzas BIGGER and better than ever! With 92% of families planning to eat together at home as often as - or more often than - they do now post-pandemic1, there is a need for a more nutritious, plant-powered pizza that everyone can share. With CAULIPOWER's new BIGGER Cauliflower Crust Pizzas, consumers can finally put one option on the table for the whole family or group of friends to enjoy.



CAULIPOWER’s new BIGGER pizzas have double the amount of servings of the brand’s classic size pies, with the same crispy stone-fired crust made with real cauliflower as the first ingredient.

The BIGGER pizzas are free from artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, gluten-free and come in three brand new flavors: BBQ Recipe Chicken (all natural2 white meat chicken, red onions and tangy BBQ sauce), Four Cheese (mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, romano), and the FIRST-EVER “Halfsies” Cauliflower Crust Pizza (half mozzarella, half uncured pepperoni with no added nitrates3).

“We are obsessed with making America’s favorite comfort foods better for you and now we’ve taken it a step further, making the #1 cauliflower crust pizza BIGGER for you, your family and friends,” said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. “I started CAULIPOWER for my two boys with celiac and for everyone who, like me, was looking for a healthier, tastier option to serve their family. Now they can enjoy an even bigger version of their favorite pizzas made with the power of veggies, and finally put one meal on the table for everyone to share.”

CAULIPOWER’s BIGGER Cauliflower Crust Pizzas (MSRP $11.99) are now available in the freezer aisle at Albertsons (Southern California, Texas, and Louisiana), Pavilions, Vons, Dierbergs, Redner's, Fresh Direct, Tom Thumb, and Randalls, followed by Walmart in October and hundreds of more stores by the end of 2021.

Since its inception, CAULIPOWER has been disrupting the frozen food industry with a mission to create plant-powered comfort foods without sacrificing taste or convenience. Earlier this year, the brand added frozen cauliflower pasta, the first-ever stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, and the only sweet potato coated chicken tenders to its innovative product line, expanding in three different categories in six months and proving they are a frozen force to be reckoned with.

1 Acosta, Inc. “COVID Dining Journey: Eating at Home and Away from Home” March/April 2021

2 Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients

3 No nitrates or nitrites added except those naturally occurring in celery powder and sea salt

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, and NEW cauliflower pasta. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

