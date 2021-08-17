Browze Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in 2021 International Business Awards®

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browze , an online marketplace for curated lifestyle products, today announced it has been named the winner of the Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®.



“Cross border e-commerce companies are notorious for having poor customer service and a lack of reliability, and we are on a mission to change those perceptions,” said Izzy Rosenzweig, CEO and Founder of Browze. “In order to better serve our customers, we took a step back and examined all potential friction points in the customer journey and developed new customer service policies and procedures, and scaled our customer service department, to ensure they have the most seamless, enjoyable shopping experience every time.”

To improve the company’s levels of service and accessibility to its customers, Browze heavily invested in scaling and training its customer service department and implemented multiple new initiatives. First, it introduced a new ‘live chat’ contact channel for 24/7 customer support. The impact of this new service was immediate—shortly after the launch, live chat customer care represented roughly 15% of the company’s overall customer support volume and the company was able to reduce its median response time from 82.7 hours in 2019 to 18 minutes in 2020.

“A core part of our company vision is to be customer-obsessed and provide the highest level of service and reliability consumers expect from their shopping experience,” said Henry Hayes, VP of Customer Experience at Browze. “In order to better serve our customers and support the new initiatives we’ve implemented, Browze scaled its Customer Experience team over 5x in size to over 130 team members, allowing us to connect with our customers more effectively and efficiently.”

Browze also improved its self-service Customer Experience automation platform, helping to manage common issues quickly and efficiently. The platform allows commonly asked customer questions to be satisfactorily resolved with the click of a button, significantly reducing the time it takes for a customer to resolve an issue. These efforts helped to increase customer satisfaction by 30% from 2019 to 2020.

Finally, the company introduced a new hassle-free refund policy. This policy allows customers to initiate a return or refund for an order seamlessly, and, where applicable, be reimbursed immediately. The company has a U.S. based warehouse where customers can easily send a return, instead of needing to attempt to ship back to the manufacturer, thus lightening the burden on the customer and improving the overall shopping experience. Through these initiatives, Browze was able to improve its overall Customer Satisfaction Score from 50.5% in 2019 to 80.9% in 2020.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our December 8 virtual awards ceremony.”

Browze works directly with manufacturers to ship products straight from the factory to consumers. This process cuts out unnecessary steps and reduces costs, so Browze can keep prices low and pass the savings along to customers. Since launching its marketplace in 2017, the company has served millions of loyal customers, leading to a 100 percent YOY growth in revenue. In June 2021, the company announced its $12.5M Series A funding round led by Valor Siren Ventures to propel the company forward as it continues to aggressively expand and meet the rising demand for affordable lifestyle products.

For more information, visit https://www.browze.com/ .

About Browze

Browze is a marketplace that curates unique, low-cost products, directly sourced from factories overseas without having to compromise on quality. Browze is dedicated to selling quality products for your lifestyle at the fairest prices. The team is committed to quality-checking every item on the site, so consumers can feel good about where they’re spending their hard-earned money. For more information, visit https://www.browze.com/ .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .