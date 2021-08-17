Hundreds of Cancer Survivors and Caregivers from Across the Country to Climb for a Cure

Springfield, Mo., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit organization Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is hosting its annual hiking event on August 22, 2021, to raise awareness and funds for the fight against colorectal cancer (CRC). This year's Climb for a Cure has already raised over $150,000 to support CRC research and Fight CRC’s online clinical trial finder, an essential resource for anyone battling CRC. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones will be taking part in one of three ways: climbing in Lake Tahoe, California, climbing in one of eight community climbs, or choosing to climb on their own. Follow real-time updates at FightCRC.org/Climb.

Participants of the 2021 Climb for a Cure event are determined to raise awareness for CRC, a disease that is the number two cancer killer among men and women combined. Due to COVID-19, there have been significant delays in essential CRC screening, yet routine screenings could prevent 60% of CRC deaths.

Sacramento community climb host and caregiver for her husband, Mary Beth Kropp, shared: "Early detection and advocacy are key to kick this cancer's butt. This is worth the battle - we will all Climb for a Cure together."

Stage IV CRC survivor Carole Motycka will be climbing in Lake Tahoe, California. “In both climbing a mountain and dealing with colorectal cancer, you face your deepest fear, the reality of death,” said Motycka. “Each represents an individual struggle that is handled better with a team of support and the principle idea that no one fights alone. So we will climb this mountain together, for those who can’t.”

This will be the sixth year for Fight CRC's Climb for a Cure. Started in 2015 by four advocates, Climb for a Cure inspires cancer survivors to push themselves physically and mentally as there is no more significant challenge than fighting cancer.

"Climb for a Cure is one of my favorite events we do as an organization," said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis. "Seeing survivors' faces light up as they reach the top of the peak is priceless. Climbing a mountain is a huge accomplishment for them after beating cancer."

Those interested in participating on August 22 can register here to “create your own climb.” Learn more about Climb for a Cure at FightCRC.org/Climb.

Thank you for the support from Fight CRC’s Climb for a Cure sponsors Einstein Medical, Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Merck, Taiho Oncology, Natera, and No-Shave November.

