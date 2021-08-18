Annual Financial Results

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its 2020-21 Full Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday August 26, 2021.



CALL DETAILS

Australia: Thursday August 26, 2021

(Perth – 7:00am) (Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Wednesday August 25, 2021

(Toronto – 7:00pm)

(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Thursday August 26, 2021

(London – 12:00am)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uo-Gw41XQzWrcXyNESmRGA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the below numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 826 0506 1184. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Country Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial-in numbers +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005



+65 3165 1065







+1 778 907 2071







+1 669 900 9128







+64 9 884 6780







+44 203 901 7895









International numbers available at https://zoom.us/zoomconference . A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

