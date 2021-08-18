Regarding the loss of treasury shares (part) of Žemaitijos Pienas AB

English Lithuanian

Žemaitijos Pienas AB, legal entity code 180240752, registered office address Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, Republic of Lithuania, website address - www.zpienas.lt.



On the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on the 2nd August 2021 it was decided to cancel (part) 2,000,000 shares. The ordinary registered shares held by the Company with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 per share were cancelled (the process was finally completed on the 17th of August 2021). Following the cancellation of these shares, the share capital consists of EUR 13,448,750 divided into 46,375,000 ordinary registered shares with a par value of EUR 0.29 per share.



Prior to the cancellation of the shares (a part), the company owned 10% or 4,836,327 psc. Currently the Company owns 2,836,327 psc. or 6.12 percent of ordinary registered shares.



