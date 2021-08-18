Plant Veda partners with Fresh Prep in BC Homegrown Summer Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Fresh Prep in the BC Homegrown Summer Campaign.



Plant Veda’s lassi product line is being featured on Fresh Prep’s Homegrown Landing Page, a series of Facebook and Instagram posts, and through Virgin Radio 94.5FM from July 19th to August 31, 2021. In addition, during the week of August 23, 2021, Fresh Prep will be giving away a “Fresh Prep BC Prize pack” on their Instagram channel which will include a Plant Veda product.

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with Plant Veda - they share the same values and passion for healthy food as Fresh Prep, along with being a local company that creates delicious plant-based products,” said Becky Brauer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fresh Prep.

Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda, added, “Please join us in celebrating BC homegrown brands by visiting Homegrown Landing Page and be sure to include coupon code: FRESH21 to receive a discount. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Fresh Prep for the years to come.”

Marketing and Investor Relations Renewal

The Company also announces it has renewed its agreement with Clarkham Capital to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The renewed term shall last three months, commencing September 15, 2021. As consideration for the services the Company has made payments totalling €300,000.

